This 1TB 14-inch MacBook Pro with a 16-core GPU is still on sale for $1,949 – AppleInsider

This MacBook Pro has 1TB of storage.

AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site.

Apple’s 14-inch MacBook Pro with an upgraded M1 Pro chip (10-core CPU & 16-core GPU) is discounted to $1,949. Plus, save $70 on AppleCare and get free expedited shipping.

Save $550 on this 1TB MacBook Pro

Shop with promo code APINSIDER to snap up this upgraded MacBook Pro 14-inch for $1,949 when ordered in Silver, a discount of $550 off retail thanks to a $300 instant rebate stacked with the $250 coupon code. The 14-inch MacBook Pro sports a 10-core CPU and 16-core GPU, along with 1TB of storage. It’s like getting the M1 Pro chip upgrade and bump up in storage space for free, as the standard model retails for $1,999.

The exclusive price delivers highly aggressive savings on MKGT3LL/A that beats other resellers like Amazon and Best Buy by at least $150.

Plus, save $70 on AppleCare

Save $70 on AppleCare for the 14-inch MacBook Pro.

You can also tack on AppleCare at a discount, saving another $70 (reg. $279, now $209) with the APINSIDER coupon.

At press time, units are in stock and ready to ship with free expedited delivery within the contiguous U.S.

Redeem the Adorama coupon in 2 easy steps

Shop through this pricing link. Add the MacBook Pro to your cart. Then look for a link to reveal the coupon code field in the Payments section and enter promo code APINSIDER to activate the exclusive discount in the same browsing session. AppleCare is also $70 off when you tack on the extended protection plan.

Even more Apple deals

There are plenty of additional sales going on for the New Year. Here’s a sampling of our top picks, with hundreds of exclusive bargains available in the AppleInsider Apple Price Guide.

