Crypto Price Today: Market Down As Major Coins Are Trading In Red; Solana, Terra Classic, Polygon Down – CoinGape

Crypto Price Today: The FED’s decision continues to impact the crypto market as the crucial coins plummet for the second consecutive day.

Solana dips by 2.23% in the last 24 hours. Terra classic drops by 0.71%. Polygon falls by 1.42%.

Bitcoin slashes by 1.83%. Ethereum goes down by 1.73%. PancakeSwap and BNB plunged by 0.99% and 1.44% respectively.

Shiba Inu increases by 0.33%. Polkadot rises by 0.52%.

The global crypto market cap stands at 849.32 billion USD, a fall of 1.37% over the previous day. The total crypto market volume is at 33.56 billion USD, again a decrease of 26.68%.

A drop of 2.23% takes Solana’s market cap to 5.994 billion USD. Each SOL token is selling for 13.99 USD. Trading volume also sees a drastic downfall of 54.22%. Source: coinmarketcap

Terra Classic sinks 0.71% and the market cap is at 970.349 million USD. Trading volume goes down by 10.50%. Each LUNC token is costing 0.0001625 USD. Source: coinmarketcap

Polygon goes down by 1.42% in the last 24 hours. The market cap for Polygon is presently at 8.971 billion USD. Trading volume shrinks by 38.73%. Every token is selling at 0.8859 USD. Source: coinmarketcap

Crypto price for Bitcoin sees a downfall of 1.83%. The market cap is currently 334.667 billion USD. BTC tokens are selling at 17,405.39 USD. Trading volume drops by 24.07%. Source: coinmarketcap

Crypto price today falls further, thus, the market might continue to be bearish despite the fact that we are entering another year. Many analysts predicted growth of the market as the year changes, however, FED’s decision is indicating the opposite.

