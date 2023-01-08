Apple Store is Down With Many Users Currently Experiencing … – MacRumors

Apple’s online store is currently down for many users around the world, as reflected on DownDetector.com. The store section of Apple’s website and many individual product pages for the iPhone, iPad, and other devices are failing to load.



Apple’s system status page does not yet indicate any issues with the online store. We’ll update this story when more information is available or the outage is resolved.

Between late Tuesday and early Wednesday, a handful of Apple services experienced issues or outages that have since been resolved, including the App Store, Apple Arcade, Apple Music, Apple TV+, iCloud Calendar, and others, according to the system status page.

Update: Apple’s online store appears to be coming back online.

