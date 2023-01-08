Is 'Strange World' Streaming on Disney+ or Netflix? – Decider

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Mariah Carey: Merry Christmas To All!’ on CBS and Paramount+, Where The Singer Continues To Secure Her “Queen Of Christmas” Bid

There’s nothing like a wholesome Disney animation to kick off the holiday season. And if you’re craving a watch stacked with action and adventure, look no further than Strange World.

With voiceovers from famed actors like Dennis Quaid and Jake Gyllenhaal, Strange World follows the Clades, a family of legendary adventurers, as they are forced to put their differences aside to explore the danger-ridden land of Avalonia. Plus, it introduces Disney’s first gay teen romance!

Here’s everything we know about how, when and where you can (and can’t) watch Strange World.

As of now, the only way to watch Strange World is to head out to a movie theater when it releases on Wednesday, Nov. 23. You can find a local showing on Fandango. Otherwise, you’ll just have to wait for it to become available to rent or purchase on digital platforms like Amazon, Vudu, Apple or YouTube, or become available to stream on Disney+. Read on for more information.

UPDATE 12/12/22: Good news! Strange World is coming to Disney+ just in time for Christmas. The streamer announced that the animated movie will come to the platform on Friday, Dec. 23.

While a streaming release date for Strange World has not yet been announced, Disney typically sends their movies to Disney+ around 45 days after the theatrical release — and more specifically, on the Friday after that mark. With this strategy, we could be watching Strange World from the comfort of our homes by Jan. 13, 2023.

Although if Disney is feeling nice, it is possible we will be able to stream Strange World by Christmas Day. Last year, the company released Encanto on Thanksgiving weekend before sending it to Disney+ on Dec. 24. But as usual, we’ll just have to wait and see!

No, Strange World will not be on HBO Max since it’s not a Warner Bros. movie. The company previously released its movies on the streamer and in theaters on the same day. However, they now allow a 45-day window between the theatrical release and the streaming release.

No, Strange World will likely not be on Netflix any time soon, seeing as it will go directly to Disney+ after its theatrical run.

