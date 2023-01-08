Walt Disney World Resort Hotel Parking Restrictions Extend to ALL … – WDW News Today

Effective today, Walt Disney World Resort hotel parking restrictions have now been extended to all resorts over the holiday season. Only guests staying at that particular resort or with a confirmed dining reservation are allowed to park. However, this parking privilege does not apply to guests who have placed a mobile order or who intend to eat at a quick service location.

This policy, which happens every year around this time, is in effect throughout the year at select resort hotels. Enforcement depends on the security Cast Members. Some of the resorts that enforce it on a more regular basis include Disney’s Riviera Resort, Disney’s Contemporary Resort, Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort, Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa, Disney’s Yacht Club Resort, Disney’s Beach Club Resort, and Disney’s BoardWalk Inn.

If you do not meet the parking requirements for one of the Walt Disney World hotels, it is recommended to park at Disney Springs, which offers free parking, and take Disney transportation to the resort hotel. Another option is to park at a theme park and take Disney transportation from there, although this may incur parking fees if you are not an Annual Passholder with free parking benefits.

Will this affect you this holiday season? Let us know in the comments below.

Find out more about what’s happening at the different Walt Disney World Resort Hotels by reading our other stories:

For the latest Disney Parks news and info, follow WDW News Today on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

Previous

Next

Dec 12th, Family and I went to Art of Animation Resort to get our Mobil order and security guy told us we had to park at Disney Springs and bus over. Dropped family off at resort and 3 of us who had cars had to take the bus over. Very inconvenient just for a Mobil order pickup.

Thanks daddy iger… you were supposed to make this a fun place #magicisgone

So – all the parking fees that Disney has been collecting are going where ? Not to maintain or add parking? There is probably a need for restrictions because of to much demand. Not a hater, just asking obvious question.

Comment

Δ document.getElementById( “ak_js_1” ).setAttribute( “value”, ( new Date() ).getTime() );

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

All times are Eastern (ET)

(function() {

window.mc4wp = window.mc4wp || {

listeners: [],

forms: {

on: function(evt, cb) {

window.mc4wp.listeners.push(

{

event : evt,

callback: cb

}

);

}

}

}

})();

Leave this field empty if you’re human:

source