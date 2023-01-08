Floki Inu (FLOKI) Surges 11% Even As Dogecoin (DOGE), Shiba Inu (SHIB) Slide – SHIBA INU (SHIB/USD), Do – Benzinga

Home Latest News Floki Inu (FLOKI) Surges 11% Even As Dogecoin (DOGE), Shiba Inu (SHIB)...

By
Jeffrey Morgan
-

Floki Inu FLOKI/USD, the doge-themed meme coin, has seen its price surge by 11% in the last 24 hours, topping intra-day gains and outpacing rivals Dogecoin DOGE/USD and Shiba Inu SHIB/USD.
What Happened: FLOKI saw its value surge after being listed on OKX, showing an astonishing 30-day high of $0.00001089, as per Coingecko.
At the time of writing, FLOKI was trading at $0.00001043.
Floki is the name of Tesla CEO Elon Musk's pet Shiba Inu dog.
OKX has recognized FLOKI as the "people's cryptocurrency". Starting Dec. 16 spot trading pairs FLOKI/USDT and FLOKI/USDC can be accessed on the exchange.

This comes on a day when the crypto market cap saw a drop of nearly 1.30% to $850 billion, but FLOKI's market cap surged, adding an impressive $18 million in the last 24 hours. With a circulating supply of 9.3 trillion FLOKI coins and a total amount of 10 trillion, the meme coin certainly stood out on Thursday evening.
Price Action: At the time of writing, DOGE was trading down 1.45% at $0.08641 and SHIB slipped 0.72% to $0.000008979 over the past 24 hours, according to Benzinga Pro data.
Jeffrey Morgan
Associate writer at Inferse.com, his prime focus is to review latest cameras and smartphones. He is the official photographer at Inferse.

