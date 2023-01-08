UPDATE: Safety of our members, not #EndSARS, prompted our … – Opinion Nigeria

Nigeria Does Not Have Time But Has Time -By Prince Charles Dickson

Hate Him Or Like Him, Obasanjo Will Always Speak Truth To Power -By Isaac Asabor

Twitter Ban, Restoration And More: The Rise Of Digital Authoritarianism In Nigeria? -By Tope Shola Akinyetun

Olusegun ‘St’ Matthew’ Obasanjo, Afe Babalola And Interim Government -By Richard Odusanya

The Citizens Loyalty Towards National Rebirth -By Clement Uwayah

Nigeria’s Mountain Of Death -By Kene Obiezu

Multiple Murders So Cruel And This Evil World -By Festus Adedayo

How Late President Buhari’s Impostor Uses Cyber-scammerd Ad Nigeria’s Image Makers -By Nwankwo T. Nwaezeigwe

With A Patriot Like Obasanjo… -By Gimba Kakanda

Misconceptions About The Igala People Of Kogi State -By Onono Onimisi

Benedict XVI: Counting Our Losses! -By Abiodun Komolafe

Bogdanov’s Passion for Africa and the Critical Russia’s Policy Debates -By Kestér Kenn Klomegâh

Nigerians Do Not Want the Office of First Daughter -By Matthew Ma

12 Points for Husbands to Note -By Azuka Onwuka

Pele: Genius Who Built The World Cup -By Banji Ojewale

Welcome To The Year Of Economic Positivity -By Sheriffdeen Tella

Still On CBN And The Cashless Economy Humdrum -By Gozie Irogboli

Loan Sharks In Nigeria: To Be Or Not To Be? -By Seun Elere

Nigeria’s Economy Needs Intervention In 2023 -By Gbenga Adeoye

Achieving Economic Stability And Optimal Productivity -By Oluwole Crowther

Nigeria without teachers… -By Prince Charles Dickson

Why Mapping School Connectivity Creates Change -By Zohra Yermeche

The Need for Better Study Habits -By Muhammad Murtala

Congratulations On Your Reflection As The Dean School Of Science And Technology ATAPOLY Bauchi -By Usman Abdullahi Koli

The Return Of History Subject To Our Schools -By Ibrahim Mustapha Pambegua

Before Ballots Are Cast -By Kene Obiezu

Somewhere Between The G-5 And Northern APC Governors -By Tunji Ajibade

2023, Our Year Of Election -By Abimbola Adelakun

It is My Turn Attitude: A Right Call or A Wrong Principle for Governance? –By Matthew Ma

All Pollsters That Rated Obi As Most Preferred Candidate Cannot Be Wrong At The Same Time -By Isaac Asabor

The Principle Of Constructive Dismissal Under The Nigerian Labour Law -By Patrick Emmanuel

How Lawyers Can Mobilise Nigerians To End Police Brutality (2) -By Femi Falana

Dispute Resolution Clauses And Employment Agreements -By Oyetola Muyiwa Atoyebi & Samuel Afolabi

The Legal Framework For Arbitration In Sports -By Oyetola Muyiwa Atoyebi & Joy Ayara

Electronic Signatures: A Catalyst For Contemporary Commercial Transactions In Nigeria -By Oyetola Muyiwa Atoyebi & Emmanuel Sogo

[UPDATE] Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona: Blaugrana aim to open three-point lead over Real

BREAKING: More arrests over murder of Kenya LGBTQ activist

JUST IN: Let’s destroy APC, PDP’s killer structure – Peter Obi tells Nigerians

JUST IN: ‘That’s fake news,’ El-Zakzaky denies endorsing Peter Obi presidency

BREAKING NEWS: Osaka pulls out of Australian Open

[UPDATE] Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona: Blaugrana aim to open three-point lead over Real

BREAKING NEWS: Osaka pulls out of Australian Open

Novak Djokovic defeats Medvedev to reach Adelaide final

JUST IN: Rema gushes as ‘Calm Down’ played at Arsenal’s Emirates, Ronaldo’s club, Al Nassr’s stadium

UPDATE: Premier League Forest, Bournemouth dumped out of FA Cup

Breaking News

Breaking News Sports

Breaking News

Breaking News

Breaking News

Breaking News Sports

Breaking News

Breaking News

Breaking News

Breaking News

“The substance of our letter is directed at the Inspector-General of Police and the Police Service Commission, who are the custodians of the statutory institutions responsible for the management and control of the Nigeria Police Force.”

Published

on

By

Lekki Estates Residents and Stakeholders Association (LERSA) has explained why it wrote a letter to the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Mr Usman Alkali Baba.

LERSA, the umbrella association of residents of the Lekki and Eti Osa communities, was responding to media reports linking the association’s stance on mandatory mental evaluation of police officers to the #EndSARS protest.

In a statement, LERSA President, Olorogun James Emadoye, recalled that the association wrote the letter to the Inspector General of Police following the recent extrajudicial killings of its members, Bolanle Raheem and Gafaru Buraimoh, by operatives of the Nigerian Police.

Advertisement

(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({}); (adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({}); /* <![CDATA[ */

(function (document, window) {

var a, c = document.createElement("script"), f = window.frameElement; c.id = "CleverCoreLoader51898";

c.src = "//scripts.cleverwebserver.com/18018116065e7e68946ed1d42c0fde2f.js"; c.async = !0;

c.type = "text/javascript";

c.setAttribute("data-target", window.name || (f && f.getAttribute("id")));

c.setAttribute("data-callback", "put-your-callback-macro-here"); try {

a = parent.document.getElementsByTagName("script")[0] || document.getElementsByTagName("script")[0];

} catch (e) {

a = !1;

} a || (a = document.getElementsByTagName("head")[0] || document.getElementsByTagName("body")[0]);

a.parentNode.insertBefore(c, a);

})(document, window);

/* ]]> */

However, the LERSA President clarified that while reference was made to one of the recommendations of the #EndSARS protest, which aligns with the association’s stance on the need for mental evaluation of police officers, LERSA did not intend to advance the protest as suggested by a section of the media.

“The attention of the Executive Council of Lekki Estates Residents and Stakeholders Association (LERSA) has been drawn to various newspaper publications on the above letter forwarded to the Inspector-General of Police and the Executive Governor of Lagos State. Some of the publication headlines were linked directly to ‘ENDSARS PROTEST’ and therefore gave an incorrect slant to our position” , he was quoted to have said in the statement.

“Some of the newspaper headlines may have misrepresented the letter with the #ENDSARS headlines. Though Mr Governor is deemed the Chief Security Officer of the State, he does not have the constitutional powers to implement most of our recommendations that could have prevented the fatal shootings by the two police officers from the Ajiwe Police Division of our resident, Mrs Omobolanle Raheem, on Christmas day at Ajah; and another resident Mr. Gafaru Buraimoh, on 6 December 2022, in the Sangotedo area of Lekki.

Advertisement

(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({}); (adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({}); /* <![CDATA[ */

(function (document, window) {

var a, c = document.createElement("script"), f = window.frameElement; c.id = "CleverCoreLoader51898";

c.src = "//scripts.cleverwebserver.com/18018116065e7e68946ed1d42c0fde2f.js"; c.async = !0;

c.type = "text/javascript";

c.setAttribute("data-target", window.name || (f && f.getAttribute("id")));

c.setAttribute("data-callback", "put-your-callback-macro-here"); try {

a = parent.document.getElementsByTagName("script")[0] || document.getElementsByTagName("script")[0];

} catch (e) {

a = !1;

} a || (a = document.getElementsByTagName("head")[0] || document.getElementsByTagName("body")[0]);

a.parentNode.insertBefore(c, a);

})(document, window);

/* ]]> */

“The substance of our letter is directed at the Inspector-General of Police and the Police Service Commission, who are the custodians of the statutory institutions responsible for the management and control of the Nigeria Police Force.”

He reiterated the association’s respect for the constituted authority of Lagos State under Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu and pleaded with him to deploy his influence along with the Inspector General to devise a lasting solution to police brutality.

“The intention therefore is to plead with Mr. Governor being the father of the state to facilitate a lasting solution to the challenge through the Inspector General of Police and the President/Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces in accordance with the Nigerian Constitution,” Emadoye added

Advertisement

(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({}); (adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({}); /* <![CDATA[ */

(function (document, window) {

var a, c = document.createElement("script"), f = window.frameElement; c.id = "CleverCoreLoader51898";

c.src = "//scripts.cleverwebserver.com/18018116065e7e68946ed1d42c0fde2f.js"; c.async = !0;

c.type = "text/javascript";

c.setAttribute("data-target", window.name || (f && f.getAttribute("id")));

c.setAttribute("data-callback", "put-your-callback-macro-here"); try {

a = parent.document.getElementsByTagName("script")[0] || document.getElementsByTagName("script")[0];

} catch (e) {

a = !1;

} a || (a = document.getElementsByTagName("head")[0] || document.getElementsByTagName("body")[0]);

a.parentNode.insertBefore(c, a);

})(document, window);

/* ]]> */

BREAKING NEWS: Six journalists detained over viral video of South Sudan President peeing on camera

REVEALED: We’re spending one-third of personnel cost to service pensioners – Edo Govt

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Take for instance, a General Overseer (G.O.) somewhere may say something to his or her members and the leader of…

This is the story of Nigeria, sadly we are not likely to do any, from the simplest such as changing…

Without a doubt, the seemingly intractable challenges Nigerians are the moment facing are being orchestrated by the leadership and by…

Somalia’s President, Hassan Sheikh Mohamud also spoke about how the terrorist group, al-Shabaab, controlled large portions of Somalia’s rural areas….

President Buhari in June 2021 announced the indefinite suspension of Twitter for deleting his tweet about secessionist activities in the…

Copyright © 2022 Opinion Nigeria. Website Designed & Managed by SETFRON LTD

Enter your email address to subscribe to Opinion Nigeria newsletter.

No thanks, not feeling lucky today!

source