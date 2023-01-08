Moon, Timothy Wade (South Pittsburg) – The Chattanoogan

Timothy Wade Moon, 64, of South Pittsburg, passed away on Thursday, January 5, 2023.

He preceded in death by his father, Mack W. Moon and his mother, Glenda McWhorter Martin.

He is survived by his wife of 44 years, Gayla Perkins Moon of South Pittsburg; his children, T.J. Moon (Misty) of Kimball; Christy Smith (Steve) of Bridgeport, Jennifer Moon of South Pittsburg, Michael Moon (Chesney) of Stevenson, Kimberly Hughes (Jeffery) of Jasper, Tiffany Crouch (Jackson) of Bridgeport; sisters, Karen Griffith (Gordon) and Georgia Rogers; grandchildren, Jacob Moon, Zack Smith, Austin Smith, Lacey Smith, Taylor Smith, Jade Richardson, Makayla Moon, Kameron Creekmore, Jesse Hughes, Jason Hughes, Hunter Crouch, Jody Richardson & Lilly Richardson & three great grandchildren.

Family will receive friends from 12-1 p.m. CDT on Monday, Jan. 9. Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. CDT on Monday, Jan. 9, at Jasper Memorial Funeral Home Chapel.

Arrangements are by Jasper Memorial Funeral Home, 423 942-7777.

