[2023] How to Fix iPhone/iPad Won't Restore in iTunes? – Startup.info

iPad/iPhone restore not working? Find out how to easily resolve iPhone cannot restore with iTunes and iPhone restore not working in iTunes issues with the ultimate iOS tool, UltFone iOS System Repair . Having an iPad or iPhone that won’t restore in iTunes can be very frustrating. The iPad might stop responding, refuse to install updates, or even not show up at all when plugged into the computer. Fortunately, there are some solutions that you can try to help fix iPad restore issues with iTunes on iOS 16 and iPadOS 16 devices. In this ultimate guide, we’ll discuss the easy ways to resolve the “iPad Won’t Restore in iTunes ” and “iPhone Restore not showing in iTunes” issues.

Restoring your iPad via iTunes is quite a simple and straightforward process. All you need to do is to connect your iPhone to the computer and launch iTunes. Make sure to install the latest iTunes version on your computer, then follow the steps below to find the restore option in iTunes for your iPad:

If your iPad isn’t turning on for whatever reason, the above-outlined method might not work. In this case, you’ll need to put your iPad into recovery mode, then connect it to the computer and hit the Restore button, which should appear automatically.



If you’re having trouble restoring your iPad in iTunes, UltFone iOS System Repair can help. With a few simple steps, this powerful program makes iPad restoring quick and easy. With the latest UltFone iOS System Repair version, you can restore iPad or iPhone devices even when stuck in recovery mode or the Apple logo. It also supports iPad 16 and iOS 16 devices, so you don’t have to worry about compatibility issues.



UltFone iOS System Repair has many advantages that make iPad restoring easy and convenient. It is safe and secure as it does not contain viruses or malware. Then, the user-friendly interface makes iPad restoration easy, even for the most novice users. Finally, it can restore iPad devices stuck in recovery mode or the Apple logo .





Step 1 Connect your iPad to computer via a USB cable and click “Start” button on the main interface.



Step 2 Click “Standard Repair” to proceed.



Step 3 When your device is detected, this program will display the latest firmware package. You can click “Download” to download the matching firmware package before repair.



Step 4 After the firmware package is downloaded successfully, please click “Start Standard Repair” to fix the iOS issues on your device. Wait for a few minutes to repair iOS system.



There are various reasons why your iPad Won’t Restore in iTunes. Here’s a list of the most common culprits:

iPad restore issues can occur if your device’s operating system is not up to date. iPad restore may fail if the version of iTunes on your computer is outdated.



iPad restore issues can occur if the software files on your iPad are corrupted or damaged. Hardware fault iPad restore may fail if there is a hardware issue with your device, such as a faulty battery or another component.



In addition to the iPad restore issues listed above, an outdated version of iTunes can also cause iPad to restore not to work. If your computer’s iTunes program is not up-to-date, the iPad might not be able to connect to the computer and complete the iPad restore process.

UltFone iOS System Repair is a comprehensive iOS system repair tool that can help you easily restore the iPad or iPhone without a passcode.

Whether your iPhone 14 is in the boot loop, stuck on the Apple logo, or in Recovery mode, UltFone iOS System Repair can help you resolve all the iOS-related issues with a one-click process.

Yes, you can easily restore an iPhone without using a computer. If you’re facing the “iPhone cannot Restore with iTunes” issue, you need to back up your iPhone via iCloud and follow the steps below.

If your iPhone X is disabled or iPhone Restore not showing in iTunes, you can restore it. UltFone iOS System Repair tool is the easiest way to restore a disabled iPhone X without any hassle. This powerful program will help you easily restore the iPad or iPhone devices with a few simple steps.



Another method to restore your disabled or locked iPhone X is using iCloud. However, you’ll need to enter the Apple ID that you have entered on the disabled iPhone X. If you have the Apple ID, then follow the steps below:

Whether you “iPhone won’t Restore in iTunes” or “iPhone Restore not showing in iTunes”, it takes only a few simple steps to fix all iPad/iPhone system problems with UltFone iOS System Repair. This comprehensive tool is quick and very easy to use. So if you’re looking for an effective iPad/iPhone restore solution, UltFone iOS System Repair is the best choice. Try it now and restore your iPad/iPhone without any hassle.



