Everything Coming To Hulu This Week – Disney Plus Informer

Here is a look at everything that’s coming to Hulu this week.



LETTERKENNY: HULU ORIGINAL SERIES COMPLETE SEASON 11

The residents of Letterkenny belong to one of three groups: the Hicks, the Skids, and the Hockey Players, who are constantly feuding over seemingly trivial matters that often end with someone getting their ass kicked. In Season 11, the small town contends with the best chip flavors, lost dogs, an influencer invasion, Skid business, a mystery at the Church Bake Sale, unwanted guests at beer league, and the Degens stirring up trouble. And that’s just for starters.

Cast: Jared Keeso, Nathan Dales, Michelle Mylett, K. Trevor Wilson, Dylan Playfair, Andrew Herr, Tyler Johnston, Evan Stern, Jacob Tierney, Patrick McNeil, Lisa Codrington, Dan Petronijevic

Blade Runner: The Final Cut (1982)

Blade Runner 2049 (2017)



LAST LOOKS (2021)

Charlie Waldo (Charlie Hunnam) is an ex-LAPD superstar who left the force and now lives a life of simplicity and solitude deep in the woods. Alastair Pinch (Mel Gibson) is an eccentric actor who spends his days drunk on the set of his TV show. When Pinch’s wife is found dead, he is the prime suspect and Waldo is convinced to come out of retirement to investigate what happened. The case finds Waldo contending with gangsters, Hollywood executives and pre-school teachers, all in pursuit of clearing Pinch’s name … or confirming his guilt.

WELCOME TO CHIPPENDALES: NEW EPISODE

Episode 107: “Paper Is Paper”



Nick’s success on the road infuriates Steve, who turns to Ray to spy on him. As Steve reaches his breaking point with Nick, Irene reaches hers with her husband.

The Devil is a Part-Timer!: Season 2, Eps. 1-12 (DUBBED)



PINK LIE: NEW EPISODE

Does unconditional love exist? Young men and women move into the Pink House, each carrying one lie about themselves, be it their occupation, age, or academic background. They gather to find a partner who truly sees them for who they are. True identities reveal as the relationships walk the tight rope between love and reality. Will love endure for the other even after the truths reveal?



BLACK ROCK SHOOTER: DOWN FALL: NEW EPISODE

The year is 2062. Earth has been left in ruin after the failure of a labor automation project when the AI called Artemis waged war against humanity. A girl, Empress, awakens in a research lab. As one of the three surviving guardians, she must destroy the Orbital Elevator before Artemis can complete its construction. Failure will result in a machine army overrunning Earth. However, Artemis’ Unmanned Forces and a cult may have motives of their own.



BEN GRI: NEW EPISODE

Kenan is a happily married, successful lawyer believing in human values and legal justice. One day his teenage daughter gets sexually and physically assaulted, ending up in coma. In the midst of his struggle to find who did this to his daughter, Kenan receives a mysterious text message that the perpetrator has been found. All Kenan needs to do is type a smiley if he wants revenge… Does he want the perpetrator to be killed or not?



GANNIBAL: TWO-EPISODE HULU ORIGINAL SERIES PREMIERE

After causing a major incident, police officer Daigo Agawa takes his wife Yuki and daughter Mashiro to live in the remote mountain village of Kuge. It seems the perfect place for the family to recover from the ordeal, despite the mysterious disappearance of a previous officer posted there. The village thrives on forestry, with the residents making their living from cypress timber. In charge of this whole operation is the Goto family, who own most of the village. One day, the body of an old woman is found on the mountain. The Goto family says she was attacked by a bear, but Daigo notices a human bite mark on the arm. Daigo begins to suspect something is not quite right with the village.



FX’S FLEISHMAN IS IN TROUBLE: NEW EPISODE (ONLY ON HULU)

Episode 108: “The Liver”

Seth throws a party. Written by Taffy Brodesser-Akner; directed by Shari Springer Berman & Robert Pulcini.



DELIA’S GONE (2022)

Living with an intellectual disability, Louis is wrongfully accused of the murder of his sister Delia and sentenced to 5 years in prison. Upon release, he is visited by one of the last men to see her alive who implies there is more to her killing than meets the eye. Armed with this new information, Louis embarks on a personal mission to find who is responsible for Delia’s mysterious death.



INTO THE DEEP (2022)

Dangerously adrift miles from shore, their romance is interrupted when Lexie (Jessica Alexander) shows up. Soon the three get wasted and play sexy games– but when the party takes a turn for the worse, it’s clear that Ben or Lexie is a dangerous liar. In am explosive climax, Lexie must decide which one to help–and which one she must destroy.



THE LAST JOURNEY OF PAUL W.R. (2020)

The red moon threatens our existence on earth. Our only hope is the enigmatic Paul WR, the most talented astronaut of its generation. But few hours before the start of the Great mission, Paul disappeared.

Enough Said (2013)

Runner Runner (2013)



NEW YEAR’S EVE: TIMES SQUARE BALL DROP 2022: LIVESTREAM

ABC News Live’s New Year’s Eve Around the World will bring viewers live New Year’s Eve fireworks and celebrations from across the globe, including the Times Square Ball drop in New York City, while also revisiting notable news happenings throughout 2022.

Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2023: Special Premiere

Dick Clark’s Primetime New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2023: Special Premiere

The Amazing Race: Complete Seasons 3-4

America’s Next Top Model: Complete Seasons 15-16

Are You The One?: Complete Season 8

BEVERLY HILLS 90210: COMPLETE SEASONS 3-4

The show focuses on the assimilation of a solid, value-oriented Midwestern family into an accelerated Beverly Hills lifestyle. The show explores the realities and myths of social classes in Beverly Hills while at the same time exposing the strains this lifestyle can put on family relationships.

Black Ink Crew: Complete Seasons 1-2

The Challenge: Complete Seasons 20



CSI: MIAMI: COMPLETE SEASONS 3-4

Inspired by the top-rated series “CSI: Crime Scene Investigation,” “CSI: Miami” is a drama that follows a South Florida team of forensic investigators who use both cutting-edge scientific methods and old-fashioned police work to solve crimes.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation: Complete Season 3

Love and Hip Hop Atlanta: Complete Seasons 6-7

RuPaul’s Drag Race: Complete Season 2

Survivor: Complete Seasons 40-41

Undercover Boss: Complete Season 6

3 Idiotas (2017)

The 40 Year-Old Virgin (2005)

A League Of Their Own (1992)

A Troll in Central Park (1994)

Barbarians (2021)

The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel (2010)

The Breakfast Club (1985)

The Company You Keep (2013)

Couples Retreat (2009)

Dante’s Peak (1997)

Empire Records (1995)

Gamer (2009)

Heat (1995)

Hacksaw Ridge (2016)

Hell or High Water (2016)

Home Alone (1990)

Home Alone 2: Lost in New York (1992)

Home Alone 3 (1997)

The Internship (2013)

Irrational Man (2015)

The King Of Comedy (1983)

Kingdom Come (2001)

The League Of Extraordinary Gentlemen (2003)

Little Manhattan (2005)

The Mummy (1999)

The Mummy Returns (2001)

The Mummy: Tomb Of The Dragon Emperor (2008)

One Fine Day (1996)

Pearl Harbor (2001)

Predestination (2015)

The Prestige (2006)

Professor Marston And The Wonder Women (2017)

Prometheus (2011)

The Proposal (2009)

Real Steel (2011)

S.W.A.T. (2003)

Snatch (2000)

Someone Like You (2001)

Take Shelter (2011)

This Christmas (2007)

The Triplets Of Belleville (2003)

Truth (2015)

Zack And Miri Make A Porno (2008)

Zeros And Ones (2021)

Zombieland (2009)



Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

Yes, add me to your mailing list

Δ document.getElementById( “ak_js_1” ).setAttribute( “value”, ( new Date() ).getTime() );

Check your inbox or spam folder to confirm your subscription.



Disney Plus Informer (DisneyPlusInformer.com) is an unofficial fan site and is not endorsed, moderated, owned by, or affiliated with Disney in any capacity.

As an Amazon Associate we may earn from qualifying purchases.

View our Privacy Policy.

About Us

Media/PR: If you represent a media or PR company and would like us to review a product or send us a press release, please do get in touch via the email listed below.

Advertising: If you would like to advertise on Disney Plus Informer, please use the email below.

Tom@DisneyPlusInformer.com

Check your inbox or spam folder to confirm your subscription.

source