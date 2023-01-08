Cryptocurrency Terra Luna Classic's Price Increased More Than 10 … – Benzinga

Over the past 24 hours, Terra Luna Classic's LUNC/USD price rose 10.98% to $0.00017. This continues its positive trend over the past week where it has experienced a 30.0% gain, moving from $0.00013 to its current price. As it stands right now, the coin's all-time high is $119.18.

The chart below compares the price movement and volatility for Terra Luna Classic over the past 24 hours (left) to its price movement over the past week (right). The gray bands are Bollinger Bands, measuring the volatility for both the daily and weekly price movements. The wider the bands are, or the larger the gray area is at any given moment, the larger the volatility.

The trading volume for the coin has climbed 310.0% over the past week, moving opposite, directionally, with the overall circulating supply of the coin, which has decreased 0.26%. This brings the circulating supply to 5.97 trillion. According to our data, the current market cap ranking for LUNC is #39 at $1.03 billion.

