Alexis Mac Allister comes off the bench to prove World Cup-winning … – The Telegraph

By Jason Mellor, at the Riverside Stadium

Alexis Mac Allister admits he’s living the dream after Roberto De Zerbi insisted his World Cup-winning midfielder has returned from Qatar with a stronger personality.

The Argentinian star came off the bench to score twice in Brighton’s five-goal romp on Teesside as they gave further notice to the strides they’re making under their Italian head coach.

They swept a game Middlesbrough team aside with ease to continue their impressive goal scoring record on the road and easily seal passage to Sunday’s draw for the fourth round – where few sides will relish facing their free-flowing brand of pleasing-on-the-eye football.

"I guess I’m living the dream right now," Mac Allister enthused afterward. "I was so keen to come back because I wanted to train to play and to share my winners’ medal with the club. I feel happy to be at Brighton and I’ll continue to give my all here."

De Zerbi, who revealed unsettled forward Leandro Trossard was absent from the matchday squad with a calf problem, said: "The way Alexis has come back from the World Cup and performed well is not a surprise for me," the Brighton head coach said. "He’s a top player for us and I knew that even before the World Cup.

"I’m not sure if he’s come back from Qatar with extra confidence, but he’s certainly stronger mentally. He’s a versatile player who has the quality to get in the box and score goals or find that final pass."

Dedicating the emphatic victory to his compatriot Gianluca Vialli, the Brighton head coach added: "We showed a lot of quality and sustained that for the full 90 minutes by imposing our style on a good team.

"At this stage we’re not thinking about winning the cup or anything like that. Our mentality is to make sure we keep improving and I think we’re getting used to playing every game like it’s a final."

After competing well for the first 45 minutes, Michael Carrick’s side were soon chasing shadows after MacAllister’s introduction for the second-half, a first home defeat in three months ending with a rather harsh scoreline thanks to two goals in the final 10 minutes as the hosts wilted.

Substitute Deniz Undav completed the scoring with two minutes remaining after he was given the freedom of the penalty area to send an angled drive into the bottom corner from a Solly March pass into the area.

Brighton are the Premier League’s top scorers on the road this season, and it showed. By the time of Mac Allister’s introduction, they had restored the lead given to them after eight minutes, when Pascal Gross followed up to score his seventh goal of the season after a shot from March had been beaten out by goalkeeper Zach Steffen.

The lead lasted only five minutes as back-up goalkeeper Jason Steele made a mess of a low header from Chuba Akpom. Despite his celebrations, replays suggested the Boro forward’s hopes of claiming a 14th goal of the campaign might be denied on review as the ball appeared to find the net via a post and former Boro keeper Steele’s knee.



Brighton’s went ahead again second in the 29th minute as Adam Lallana was left with the simple task of chesting home a Kaoru Mitoma shot which bounced over Steffen. A third goal of the season was the veteran midfield player’s last significant contribution before being replaced by MacAllister – who scored his side’s third in the 58th minute with an intelligent flick from an inviting Pervis Estupinan centre.

A seventh goal of the season followed on his second appearance post-World Cup celebrations when the South American efficiently side-footed in a low Gross cut-back from the edge of the six-yards box. Promotion from the Championship remains Middlesbrough’s prime aim and Carrick said: "We knew we were up against a very good team.

"Their quality was there for everyone to see. For long spells we did well but towards the end they made us suffer because they’ve got some good players playing in a good system.

"My players have given everything they’ve got and I’ve got no complaints from that point of view. You have to be realistic. We’ll learn from this, move on quickly and not let it deflect us from our long-term aims this season."

Chesterfield 3-3 West Brom

In the 93rd minute the Championships side have equalised against the non-league outfit. Brandon Thomas-Asante with the vital strike. The silver lining to that cloud for Chesterfield is that at least they get a reply at The Hawthorns and the much-needed money that will come with it.

Shrewsbury 1-2 Sunderland

What a turnaround in Shropshire! Luke O’Nien has won it for the visitors with a goal in the 94th minute.

Ryan Yates headed in from Dennis’s cross but is was a mere consolation as Blackpool ended up deserved 4-1 winners.

Shrewsbury 1-1 Sunderland

It’s a goal for the Championship side and no real need to ask who scored it because it’s Ross Stewart with his 10th of the season. Sunderland are a different side with the Scot in the side and how they missed him when he was out with injury.

…six lower division sides are up.

Middlesbrough 1-5 Brighton

Michael Carrick put out a full strength side but it hasn’t done the trick as Brighton have made it 5-1 thanks to Deniz Undav.

Blackpool 4-0 Nottingham Forest

Jerry Yates has ended the contest at Bloomfield Road with a first-time shot from a corner. The biggest shock of the day?

Boreham Wood 1-1 Accrington

Non-league Boreham Wood have gone level with League One Accrington Stanley thanks to Lee Ndlovu’s header.

Shrewsbury 1-0 Sunderland

Matthew Pennington gives the League One side the lead over 1973 FA Cup winners and Championship side Sunderland.

Middlesbrough 1-4 Brighton

Gross gets to the right-hand byline and pulls it back for Mac Allister who slots it home. It’s rare to see someone who didn’t start get man of the match but I reckon the Argentine sub is exactly that.

Alexis Mac Allister has looked a different class since coming on for Brighton at the break. The Argentine hits a great free kick against the upright. He’s already scored a great goal and looks as though he doesn’t think an away day on Teeside is below him after lifting the World Cup. It stays Middlesbrough 1-3 Brighton

Blackpool 3-0 Nottingham Forest

Is it game over for the Premier League outfit? It might well be as CJ Hamilton has put the Championship relegation contenders three goals to the good.

Brennan Johnson has come on and created a good chance. The Welshman gets to the byline and crosses – Surridge must score from three yards out but only hits the side netting.

Blackpool 2-0 Nottingham Forest

The Championship relegation contenders have doubled their lead thanks to Ian Poveda’s second senior goal. Big shock is now very much on the cards.

Bournemouth 2-4 Burnley

The Championship leaders have re-established their two-goal lead thanks to another goal from Benson. Barnes picks him out and one of the best players of the match fires home with ease.

Middlesbrough 1-3 Brighton

What don’t you want when you are 2-1 down at half time? Well, it’s a World Cup winner coming on at the break. Alexis Mac Allister has come on and within minutes scored with a flicked finish from Estupinan’s shot-cum-cross.

The Premier League side are still behind at Blackpool that’s partly down to Dennis missing a very good chance at the back post when it seemed easier to score, credit to Maxwell in the Blackpool goal.

Bournemouth 2-3 Burnley

Dominic Solanke gives the hosts hope on the south coast. Christie feeds Solanke whose first attempt is saved before he can head home the rebound.

Non-league Chesterfield leading West Brom 3-2 is the biggest potential shock come 5pm.

Blackpool 1-0 Nottingham Forest

Boreham Wood 0-1 Accrington Stanley

Bournemouth 1-3 Burnley

Chesterfield 3-2 West Brom

Fleetwood Town 1-1 QPR

Hull City 0-1 Fulham

Ipswich Town 1-0 Rotherham

Middlesbrough 1-2 Brighton

Millwall 0-2 Sheffield United

Shrewsbury Town 0-0 Sunderland

Bournemouth 1-3 Burnley

Zaroury with his second and this one is a peach. He plays a one-two with Brownhill before beating two players and curling a shot into the far corner. The Premier League club are in big trouble now.

Bournemouth 1-2 Burnley

Anass Zaroury’s goal stands after a VAR check.

Both sides are being very generous – Lewis Cooks loses the ball allowing Barnes to find Brownhill, who sets up Zaroury who slots home with ease. There was a possible offside but the goal stands.

Hull 0-1 Fulham

Layvin Kurzawa has put Marco Silva’s side ahead.

Matt Ingram parries Harry Wilson’s shot, but the ball falls into the path of Kurzawa and it’s an easy tap-in. The Hull keeper should have probably done better there.

Good chance for Fulham – it falls to Andreas Pereira on the half volley, and he puts it over. Not an easy chance but he should have tested Ingram in the Hull goal.

Middlesbrough 1-2 Brighton

Adam Lallana has put the Premier League club ahead once again. Kaory Mitoma volleys down into the ground at the back post, the ball balloons over Steffen in the Boro goal and Lallana nicks it at the back post – cheeky.

Forest are down against a side who have not won in five home games. But the Premier League side are getting back into it and Surridge has a good chance to equalise but hits the side netting rather than the back of the net.

Blackpool 1-0 Nottingham Forest

Blackpool are in a run of poor form and lie in the relegation zone of the Championship. But they’ve dominated the start against Premier League Forest and are ahead through Ekpiteta.

Middlesbrough 1-1 Brighton

The hosts are back in it at the Riverside thanks to a goal from Chuba Akpom.

Boro lay siege to the Brighton goal, but having seen off one attack the Premier League outfit cannot prevent Akpom from heading into the back of the net.

Bournemouth 1-1 Burnley

Both sides are being generous as having been gifted their opener Burnley return the favour. Cullen attempts a back pass and Ryan Christie says thank you by slotting home the equaliser. That’s a much-needed goal for the Premier League side.

Middlesbrough 0-1 Brighton

The Premier League side take a deserved lead at the Riverside thanks to Pascal Gross. Zack Steffen saves well from Solly March but Gross is there to steer it home.

Bournemouth 0-1 Burnley

The Championship leaders have taken an early lead on the south coast thanks to a goal from Manuel Benson. The hosts are too welcoming as they give the ball away – Gudmundsson feeds Benson and he fires high into the net.

Would this be a shock? I would say ‘no’…

Vale gets the better of DeCordova-Reid makes a complete mess allowing Harvey Vale through on goal. But the Hull man’s shot goes wide.

And Bournemouth have seen most of the ball in their tough clash against Burnley. Fulham have started the better of the sides in their tie at Hull.

Looking the list of games and you’d have to say probably not.

Middlesbrough have won three on the trot in the Championship and face a Brighton side lying eighth in the Premier League table. That could be one to watch out for.

Of the other ties Burnley, absolutely flying at the top of the Championship, will doubtless give Bournemouth a good game – but if the Lancashire team win, will it really be a shock? Bournemouth have lost four on the trot and not scored…

Blackpool: Maxwell, Lyons, Ekpiteta, Thorniley, Husband, Carey, Patino, Poveda-Ocampo, Hamilton, Beesley, Lavery.

Subs: Rogers, Yates, Dougall, Williams, Thompson, Grimshaw, Jack Moore, Trusty, Squires.

Nottingham Forest: Hennessey, Toffolo, McKenna, Cook, Williams, O’Brien, Colback, Fewster, Gustavo Scarpa, Surridge, Dennis.

Subs: Henderson, Worrall, Mangala, Mbe Soh, Johnson, Yates, Renan Lodi, Hammond, Esapa.

Referee: James Linington (Isle of Wight)

Ipswich: Hladky, Vincent-Young, Keogh, Edmundson, Davis, Evans, Humphreys, Chaplin, Aluko, Jackson, Ladapo.

Subs: Morsy, Burns, Harness, Coleman, Burgess, Ahadme, Leigh, Luongo, Edwards.

Rotherham: Johansson, Harding, Wood, Humphreys, Kioso, Odofin, Bramall, Ferguson, Rathbone, Lindsay, Washington.

Subs: Barlaser, McCart, Ogbene, Bola, Hemfrey, Warne, Douglas.

Referee: Sebastian Stockbridge (Tyne & Wear)

Boreham Wood: Ashmore, Ilesanmi, Agbontohoma, Evans, Coxe, Payne, Brunt, Broadbent, Lewis, Ndlovu, Newton.

Subs: Rees, Marsh, Williams, Sousa, Abayomi.

Accrington Stanley: Savin, Astley, Perritt, Rodgers, McConville, Coyle, Pressley, Conneely, Hamilton, Whalley, Leigh.

Subs: Jensen, Rosarie Longelo, Martin, Woods, Adekoya, Poilly, Fernandes, Pickles, Harper.

Referee: Oliver Langford (W Midlands)

Middlesbrough: Steffen, Smith, Fry, McNair, Giles, Howson, Hackney, Forss, Akpom, McGree, Crooks.

Subs: Jones, Mowatt, Rodrigo Muniz, Archer, Hoppe, Watmore, Roberts, Bola, Gitau.

Brighton: Steele, Lamptey, van Hecke, Colwill, Estupinan, Caicedo, Gross, March, Lallana, Mitoma, Ferguson.

Subs: Webster, Mac Allister, Welbeck, Sarmiento, Enciso, Undav, Gilmour, Veltman, McGill.

Referee: Simon Hooper (Wiltshire)

Chesterfield: Fitzsimons, King, Grimes, Williams, Clements, Jones, Mandeville, Akinola, Oldaker, Dobra, Quigley.

Subs: Palmer, Horton, Tshimanga, Clarke, Sheckelford, Uchegbulam, Asante, Banks, Chadwick.

West Brom: Button, Gardner-Hickman, Ajayi, Kelly, Ashworth, Diangana, Livermore, Rogic, Reach, Ahearne-Grant, Thomas-Asante.

Subs: Townsend, O’Shea, Phillips, Dike, Molumby, Wallace, Swift, Palmer, Yokuslu.

Referee: Rebecca Welch (England)

Shrewsbury: Marosi, Pennington, Dunkley, Moore, Bennett, Phillips, Leahy, Shipley, O’Brien, Bayliss, Saydee.

Subs: Burgoyne, Street, Pyke, Bloxham, Da Costa, Barlow, Bailey.

Sunderland: Bass, Hume, Ballard, Wright, O’Nien, Neil, Michut, Ba, Diallo, Roberts, Bennette.

Subs: Rigg, Patterson, Gooch, Stewart, Clarke.

Referee: Scott Oldham (Lancashire)

Hull: Ingram, Coyle, Tobias Figueiredo, McLoughlin, Elder, Woods, Simons, Docherty, Tufan, Vale, Smith.

Subs: Greaves, Alfie Jones, Estupinan, Slater, Callum Jones, Tetteh, Lo-Tutala, Christie, Connolly.

Fulham: Rodak, Reid, Adarabioyo, Diop, Kurzawa, Reed, Cairney, James, Andreas Pereira, Wilson, Vinicius.

Subs: Tete, Solomon, Chalobah, Ream, Leno, Joao Palhinha, Antonee Robinson, Harris, McFarlane.

Referee: Josh Smith (Lincolnshire)

Millwall: Bialkowski, McNamara, Cresswell, Hutchinson, Wallace, Saville, Shackleton, Voglsammer, Honeyman, Bennett, Bradshaw.

Subs: Cooper, Evans, Mitchell, Flemming, Burey, Leonard, Trueman, Esse.

Sheff Utd: Davies, Basham, Egan, Robinson, Bogle, McAtee, Norwood, Doyle, Stevens, Ndiaye, Jebbison.

Subs: Baldock, Berge, Sharp, Ahmedhodzic, Coulibaly, Foderingham, Brooks, Buyabu.

Referee: John Brooks (Leicestershire)

AFC Bournemouth: Travers, Smith, Stephens, Senesi, Zemura, Christie, Cook, Rothwell, Anthony, Solanke, Billing.

Subs: Kelly, Mepham, Marcondes, Stacey, Lowe, Dembele, Moore, Pearson, Plain.

Burnley: Peacock-Farrell, Roberts, Harwood-Bellis, Beyer, Taylor, Cullen, Brownhill, Gudmundsson, Benson, Zaroury, Barnes.

Subs: Cork, Egan-Riley, Twine, McNally, Tella, Bastien, Churlinov, Dervisoglu, Muric.

Referee: Tim Robinson (West Sussex)

Fleetwood Town: Stolarczyk, Johnston, Nsiala, Sarpong-Wiredu, Andrew, Vela, Warrington, Hayes, Omochere, Muskwe, Mendes Gomes.

Subs: Patterson, Devlin, Morton, Lane, Holgate, Gerard Garner, Batty, Baggley, McMullan.

QPR: Dieng, Kakay, Dickie, Dunne, Hamalainen, Dozzell, Field, Adomah, Chair, Willock, Dykes.

Subs: Roberts, Archer, Richards, Paal, Masterson, Laird, Armstrong, Mahoney, Iroegbunam.

Referee: Stephen Martin (Staffordshire)

Hello and welcome to live match commentary from all today’s 3pm FA Cup matches.

Marco Silva has challenged his Fulham side to take their improved Premier League form into their game against Hull.

Fulham head to the MKM Stadium for today’s third-round tie having won all three games since league action resumed following the World Cup break, and sit seventh in the table.

And Silva feels it is a solid platform from which Fulham can build into the second half of the campaign.

"We are really pleased with the way we restarted after the World Cup. You never know what you can achieve at the level we are playing," Silva said.

"Even before the break, we lost against both Manchester clubs in the last minute but we were in good form.

"It (the FA Cup) is a really important competition for me, for us, for the football club. Everyone has to respect the FA Cup."

Portuguese coach Silva took on his first job in English football with a five-month stint at Hull when they were in the Premier League during 2017.

Even though Hull were eventually relegated at the end of the campaign, amid protests against the club’s ownership, Silva continues to hold fond memories from the 22-game spell – which included a run to the semi-finals of the League Cup.

"I arrived during a tough moment but the fans were special for us," said Silva, whose Fulham side won at Hull on their way to promotion from the Championship last season.

"No-one believed in us, but the way we improved the players in that moment was really good and it will be special to go back."

