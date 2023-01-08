Crypto Market Crash Live Updates: Filecoin Price Down By 27%; Liquidation Breaches $237 Million – CoinGape

Crypto Market Crash Live Updates December and Latest News: (17 December 2022) The global crypto market cap registers a major drop as the biggest digital assets like Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) price slumps by 4% and 7% respectively.

The cumulative crypto market cap is down by around 6% over the past day to stand at $802 billion. Meanwhile, the 24 hour trading volume is up by 50% to stand at $50.04 billion.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) price today fell to $0.00000805, the lowest price recorded since June. Analysts predict the SHIB price can fall to $0.0000075 before making an upside move, considering the Bitcoin and Ethereum price action.

The Trust Wallet Token price is down by 20% in the last 24 hours. TWT is trading at an average price of $1.65, at the press time. TWT 24 hour trading volume is up by a whooping 276% to stand at $212.9 million.

As per the data provided by Coinglass, the Crypto market has registered a total liquidation of $237.8 million in the last 24 hours. More than 95k traders have liquidated this huge amount of funds from the market. However, the single largest liquidation order happened on Binance where a trader withdrew Ethereum worth $5.52 million.

Filecoin is the biggest loser among the top cryptos in the last 24 hours. Filecoin price is down by a major 27%. FIL is trading at an average price of $3.05, at the press time. Meanwhile, its 24 hour trading volume is by 356% to stand at $441.5 million.

Ethereum price drops by a heavy 7% in the last 24 hours. ETH is trading at an average price of $1,183, at the press time.

However, the recent price crash has eroded all of last week’s gains for ETH.

Ethereum price faces the risk of further downfall going ahead. Since the Beacon chain upgrades last year, ETH investors have been staking their coins with Ethereum 2.0.

Bitcoin (BTC) price tanked by 4.5% and has slipped under its crucial support of $17,000. With the recent BTC price drop, it has given up all weekly gains and is now in negative territory.

The broader cryptocurrency market has come under strong selling pressure correcting by 6% in the last 24 hours and losing $50 billion. Read more here…

