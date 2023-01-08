Samsung Galaxy S23 series appears in leaked high-res colorful … – GSMArena.com

Login

CptPower, 07 Jan 2023Sorry but a 15W or even a 25W charging phone without a charger in the box aint flagship but ga… moreThat's why Samsung doesn't bother putting in charger in the box anymore. They know people like you would've already had a fast charging brick. If they put in a 25W charger, you will complain, so they might as well cut cost and not including charger. Other who don't know any better will simply get whatever charger the store offers them. Win win for the companies. Less cost, higher profits.

Demon Slayer, 6 hours agoI'm pretty sure a blue color would sell more than beige which Samsung is gonna use on the… moreThen buy an expensive leather case. Glass on the back of a phone is a bug, not a feature.

Demon Slayer, 6 hours agoI'm pretty sure a blue color would sell more than beige which Samsung is gonna use on the… moreSamsung can still release more colors later on in the year.

potato4k, 6 hours agoThere are cases to color things up. But companies will make colors that will sell. They would … moreI'm pretty sure a blue color would sell more than beige which Samsung is gonna use on the S23

Also cases aren't a good solution. I don't pay $1000 for a glass and metal phone to slap a cheap plastic case on it

Demon Slayer, 06 Jan 2023And they wonder why people are depressed, how can you not be when everything around you is bla… moreThere are cases to color things up. But companies will make colors that will sell. They would rather make a black/white color only and ensure sales rather than make some fancy colors that won't be selling much.

Eg. there's a reason Apple keeps the product Red only on the cheaper iPhone. Because they don't want to keep too many inventories of their premium Pro phones that are not selling.

I can't wait to get a new s23 in 2023

No antenna lines on s23/s23+, so does this mean that they won't have metal frame?? cause a flagship with full plastic body is definitely a no go

Ms89, 07 Jan 2023I have an s22 ultra and I can't wait to get a smaller phone.. this is a disaster… and t… moreBro you're probably using a fake chinese version then 😂 You had the option to buy one of the smallest screen sizes currently but you decided to go with the biggest option lol. You're also complaining about cameras when 22+ has an amaazing set of cameras.

Anonymous, 07 Jan 2023the body colors are so dull and boring….. mehwho cares abut the color,almost every uses backcover

A perfect example that it's unnecessary to release ,,new" flagships every year. S22 and S23 are 99% the same.

I have an s22 ultra and I can't wait to get a smaller phone.. this is a disaster… and the new model is the same… terrible… and the colors are a disaster.. and the build quality is very bad on the back of the camera lens

These were already confirmed fake by ice universe

the body colors are so dull and boring….. meh

Anonymous, 06 Jan 2023I definitely like the flat clean look, can't stand those horrid "islands" stick… moreI highly recommend to go get a clear view flip cover. It will level out the camera island and the phone will not wobble on a flat surface anymore.

Just make sure that you buy an original case! There are many knockoffs out there .

I hope S23 camera will be significally better than S22's. S22 images are blurry and lack of details from main cam.

And I also don't get why FLAGSHIP phones don't have microSD card slots anymore, where midrangers and even budget phones do.

Anonymous, 07 Jan 2023Soon you will be able to buy only low end phones as it will be history. Is it that hard to use… moreSamsung galaxy s22 ultra his best phone

Jokast, 06 Jan 2023Are you really sure that in 2024 samsung will remove infinity o shaped camera??The only thing I'm sure about is that they can't release the same design three years in a row and get away with it

[deleted post]Soon you will be able to buy only low end phones as it will be history. Is it that hard to use internal storage and when it is nearly full transfer everything to a flash drive? USB Otg will help.

Same design because this is the unsold s22 from the last year.

vexus, 07 Jan 2023s22 ultra and s23 ultra no difference.Same Design S22 Ultra and S23 Ultra no interest purchases S23 Ultra cause of same design.

Phone finder

All brands Rumor mill

Home News Reviews Compare Coverage Glossary FAQ RSS feed

Youtube Facebook Twitter Instagram

© 2000-2023 GSMArena.com Mobile version Android app Tools Contact us Merch store Privacy Terms of use Change Ad Consent Do not sell my data

source