New web series on OTT: Much-awaited shows to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+ and SonyLIV – Gulf News

Season 2 of ‘Maharani’, ‘Delhi Crime’ release on OTT among top releases this week

Get Breaking News Alerts From Gulf News

We’ll send you latest news updates through the day. You can manage them any time by clicking on the notification icon.

Dear Reader,

This section is about Living in UAE and essential information you cannot live without.

Register to read and get full access to gulfnews.com

By clicking below to sign up, you’re agreeing to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

Forgot password

or

source