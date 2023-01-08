Deals: Apple TV Drops to Record Low of $129.99 as iPad Mini and … – MacRumors

The latest models of the Apple TV have dropped to record-low prices on Amazon, beating previous lows by $20, while the latest iPad mini and the Apple Pencil 2 have also matched all-time low prices in a weekend sale.



The 32GB Apple TV is currently available for $129.99 at Amazon, while the 64GB model has dropped to $149.99. Both prices represent $49 discounts from Apple’s regular pricing.

For the iPad mini, the 64GB Wi-Fi model in purple has dropped to $399.99 at Amazon, a savings of $99, while other colors can be found at that price at Best Buy. The cheapest prices on the 256GB models are currently found at Amazon, where Starlight, Space Gray, and Purple are currently $539.99 and Pink is $9 higher at $549.00, representing savings of $100–$109.

Finally, Amazon has a new all-time low price of $99.00 on the second-generation Apple Pencil, a $30 discount from its normal price.

