XRP Price Prediction as Ripple CEO Says He's 'Optimistic' for 2023 … – Cryptonews

XRP is currently exhibiting a bullish trend, as it has managed to maintain its upward momentum despite a dip below $0.30. To continue this positive trend, it is important for XRP to hold above its support at $0.35. Here’s where XRP is headed next.

The CEO of Ripple, Brad Garlinghouse, recently tweeted that he is cautiously ‘optimistic’ for 2023 as it may be the year we finally see a breakthrough.

There are ten politicians in the 118th Congress who are known for their bipartisan and bicameral leadership, according to Garlinghouse. These include Patrick McHenry, Representative for North Carolina’s 10th District; Glenn “GT” Thompson, Representative for Pennsylvania’s 15th Congressional District; and Tom Emmer, Congressman for Minnesota’s Sixth District.

Authorities are yet to come up with concrete definitions of what constitutes a “digital asset security.” Garlinghouse proposes a Securities Clarity Act and Clarity for Digital Tokens Act (safe harbors), among other bills.

“No bill is perfect and there likely never will be one that satisfies everyone. But perfect shouldn’t be the enemy of progress – these proposals provide more than a starting point for debate in this new Congress. The stakes couldn’t be higher,” Garlinghouse explained via a Twitter thread.

The lack of coordinated global crypto regulations is causing businesses to flock to countries with minimal restrictions, which can have negative consequences such as the recent collapse of FTX exchange. He believes that countries like Singapore, Brazil, and those in the European Union have more developed crypto frameworks, while the United Kingdom is far ahead of the US in this regard.

Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse has called for regulatory clarity in the United States as the company awaits a final court ruling in its case with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Both parties submitted their final arguments in 2022, and the decision is expected to be announced in the first half of 2023.

XRP price is close to breaking above a critical falling trend line (dotted). A daily close above this level would pave the way for gains to the 200-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) (in purple) at $0.44 in confluence with the upper descending trend line. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) affirms that buyers have the upper hand as it rebounds from the midline toward the overbought area, above 70.00.

Whales who sold XRP before Christmas appear to be filling their bags again amid optimistic sentiments for 2023. On-chain data from Santiment shows addresses with 1M to 10M tokens now hold 7.2% of the network’s total supply. A similar recovery pattern is reflected in the investment tier with 10M to 100M tokens, which currently hold 7.3% of XRP’s total supply.

If XRP is able to break through the resistance at $0.56, it is expected to continue rising and reach a medium-term resistance level of $1. However, if it fails to break above the dotted trend line, buyers may need to wait for a retest of support at $0.30 before continuing to push the price up.

With broader cryptocurrency markets having performed poorly in recent weeks, investors may be looking to diversify their holdings with the pre-sale tokens of promising, up-and-coming cryptocurrency projects.

The market-wide rebound comes when investors consider which crypto assets to remove or add to their portfolios. Many are banking on relief rallies, but major events like the US CPI and the FOMC meeting later this month may decide which direction the market takes.

However, investors could consider altcoins with the potential to rally. These tokens, in their presales, are built on sound technologies to ensure value creation and immediate returns after listing on exchanges.

