Weekly Horoscope: Love Luck Thanks to Mars, Venus, and Mercury – astrosofa.com

0 Shopping cart

Menu

The second week of 2023 could be an inspiring time for many zodiac signs in terms of love because the planets Mars , Venus, and Mercury form a network of relationships that is particularly favorable for the search for love and happiness. This pertains especially to the following zodiac signs:

The above zodiac signs can look forward to positive influences. But there are also opportunities for all other zodiac signs to find love and happiness in the coming week.

Aries: Don’t make your love selfish or demanding. Instead, you should strike a balance and respect your loved one’s opinions and feelings.

Taurus: Refrain from using your love as a means to an end. Instead, it should be freely given and received.

Gemini: Prevent your love from being diluted by too many options. Instead, get your priorities straight and choose the right person.

Cancer: Avoid wanting to own or control your love. Instead, respect the independence and freedom of your loved one.

Leo: Don’t make your love selfish or self-centered. Instead, pay attention to your loved one’s needs and show appreciation.

Virgo: Lower your perfectionism and your high standards a little. Accept your loved ones as they are.

Libra: Don’t reduce your love to superficial, material things. Instead, consider the inner values of your loved one.

Scorpio: Manipulating or controlling is bad. Instead, make sure that there is balance and respect in your relationship.

Sagittarius: Freedom and independence are all good, but remember to take responsibility for your loved ones.

Capricorn: Don’t fall into skepticism or prejudice. Instead, be open and honest about your feelings.

Aquarius: Be careful not to neglect your feelings and needs while at the same time supporting and respecting your loved ones.

Pisces: Don’t let negative thoughts and fears cloud your love. Instead, think positively and accept advice from your loved one.

About the author

Kurt Franz, born in 1949, has been searching for the meaning of life for a long time. Astrology offers an ideal and fascinating introduction to this subject. Kurt has the Sun in Pisces, the Ascendant in Taurus, the Moon in Virgo, and Jupiter in the 10th house near the MC.

Mars continues to be in Gemini this week, so he will respond flexibly as he takes on the qualities of the sign of Gemini. He is now very versatile in his outlook, communicative, inventive, quick-witted and eloquent. And for all these areas, he is ready to use his energies immediately so that the ideas that come up can also be realized quickly. With him, you can do almost anything now!

The planet of love moved into the zodiac sign of Aquarius on 3 January. When Venus is in this progressive sign, she acquires a tendency to be more independent in love and has a peace-loving and progressive attitude. The need for sociability also grows, which can also lead to many new friendships. In the arts, you may now be more interested in modern art forms. Uranus, which rules Aquarius, is known to be a progressive planet, always interested in innovations. And the goddess of love, who is now in his rulership, could also take part in a transformation in the field of love, which can also be called “love reform.”

The planet which rules the mind is in the zodiac sign of Capricorn , which is why we now approach our tasks more practically, clearly, and methodically than usual. We can also concentrate better and not let moods easily influence our thoughts. Money matters and material possessions have now become more important. We do not take risks so easily.

Mars, Venus, and Mercury now form the following aspects or networks of relationships:

Mars in Gemini forms a conducive trine with Venus in Aquarius, which means that in the love area, the best opportunities are now indicated, which we can hopefully take advantage of!

Especially the zodiac signs Aquarius, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius and Aries now have the best love chances! They have to seize the opportunity.

Mars in Gemini continues to form a neutral quincunx aspect with Mercury in Capricorn, which is why there can be good opportunities from the point of view of these two planets, but perhaps also challenging ones that could be sorted out with diplomatic skill.

And Venus, in Aquarius, now forms a neutral 30-degree angle with Mercury in Capricorn, which is why the same applies to Mars and Mercury. Good possibilities are indicated, but possibly also less favorable ones. These can be resolved into well-being if we react flexibly, give in kindly, and thus express that these are now more important to us than our ego.

If checked, the provided data is saved and prefilled on our other pages. If you delete your cookies, the data is also deleted.

Thank you for voting!

You have already voted.

Your rating was changed!

We love astrology

Timezone: Pacific/Auckland, GMT+13:00.

source