Stimulus Check Update: Stimulus Checks Provide a Shocking … – The Motley Fool

If you’re on a Galaxy Fold, consider unfolding your phone or viewing it in full screen to best optimize your experience.

Credit Cards

Banks

Brokers

Crypto

Mortgages

Insurances

Loans

Small Business

Knowledge

by Christy Bieber | Published on Nov. 28, 2022

Image source: Getty Images

Stimulus checks made a much bigger difference than you'd think.

Check out our pick for Best Cash Back Card of 2022

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the federal government authorized multiple stimulus checks. This money went to millions of eligible Americans, and new data suggests that it made a huge and lasting impact on the financial lives of individuals across the country.

Specifically, data from the Federal Reserve has revealed a major increase in the aggregate amount of cash that Americans have on hand. Here's what you need to know about just how much extra money people have been left with.

According to data from the Federal Reserve, American households had a collective total of around $1 trillion of cash or cash equivalents in the fourth quarter of 2019. This is money that is held in accounts that checks could be written from.

As of the second quarter of 2022, however, bank balances have grown dramatically. In fact, the Federal Reserve data shows that the total aggregate balance in checking accounts across the country has grown to $4.7 trillion.

This is a shocking increase, and one that has never occurred before in more than seven decades of collected data.

Many financial experts attribute the sharp increase in checking account balances to stimulus checks. And there's data to back this up. The U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis revealed that the savings rate had climbed to 17% in 2020, during the heart of the pandemic. This was the highest personal saving rate since Americans collectively saved 27.9% of income in 1944 during World War II.

The stimulus checks that were sent out added up to around $1.5 trillion, so the fact that Americans have grown their net worth by so much more than that suggests many people used the money wisely to grow their net worth over time. For example, Americans may have used the funds to invest in assets that provided a generous return or to start a business or develop skills that caused their incomes to climb.

The good news is, stimulus checks are continuing to be delivered on the state level (although not on the federal level). In fact, almost half of all U.S. states have provided some additional funds to eligible residents this year. This means those who keep using this cash from the government wisely can hopefully help to ensure that the combined amount of money in Americans' checking accounts keeps growing over time.

If you're using the wrong credit or debit card, it could be costing you serious money. Our expert loves this top pick, which features a 0% intro APR until 2024, an insane cash back rate of up to 5%, and all somehow for no annual fee.

In fact, this card is so good that our expert even uses it personally. Click here to read our full review for free and apply in just 2 minutes.

Read our free review

Christy Bieber is a personal finance and legal writer with more than a decade of experience. Her work has been featured on major outlets including MSN Money, CNBC, and USA Today.

We’re firm believers in the Golden Rule, which is why editorial opinions are ours alone and have not been previously reviewed, approved, or endorsed by included advertisers. The Ascent does not cover all offers on the market. Editorial content from The Ascent is separate from The Motley Fool editorial content and is created by a different analyst team.

Related Articles

Best Budget Apps

Best Cash Back Apps

The Ascent’s Definitive Credit Score Guide

Best Debt Payoff Apps

Best Budget Apps

Best Cash Back Apps

The Ascent's Definitive Credit Score Guide

Best Debt Payoff Apps

The Ascent is a Motley Fool service that rates and reviews essential products for your everyday money matters.

Copyright © 2018 – 2023 The Ascent. All rights reserved.

source