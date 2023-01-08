‘Wednesday’ Officially Renewed for Season 2 at Netflix – Hollywood Reporter

Subscribe for full access to The Hollywood Reporter

The goth teen sleuth hit has at last been renewed by the streamer for a second season.

By James Hibberd

Writer-at-Large

Well it’s about time: Wednesday has been renewed for a second season by Netflix.

After speculation about the hit show’s fate, the streamer has confirmed the goth mystery series will return for another round.

“It’s been incredible to create a show that has connected with people across the world,” said showrunners Alfred Gough and Miles Millar in a statement. “Thrilled to continue Wednesday’s tortuous journey into season two. We can’t wait to dive head first into another season and explore the kooky spooky world of Nevermore. Just need to make sure Wednesday hasn’t emptied the pool first.”

Since its release on Nov. 23, the debut season starring Jenna Ortega has become Netflix’s third most-popular series of all time, behind only Stranger Things season four and Squid Game. The show also twice broke the record for most hours viewed in a single week by an English-language TV series.

Yet the protracted renewal process caused some anxiety among fans, and there were unfounded rumors the show might move to Prime Video (since Amazon acquired the show’s producer MGM and its content last year for $8.5 billion). Amazon had originally passed on Wednesday as an original series. Producers are also exploring ideas for a spin-off.

Previously, Gough teased season two during an interview with THR: “We wanna sort of explore and sort of complicate all of those relationships going forward. The school was closed when they left, which gave us the most possibilities for season two, and I think that’s something that we’re excited to explore. For us, the show also is really about this female friendship, with Wednesday and Enid (Emma Myers) really being at the center of that. The fact that they really connected with audiences, it has been really gratifying. So, we’re excited to explore now that Wednesday’s dipped her toe into the friendship pool, what’s that gonna look like? It’s like, she hugged. That was her big arc for the season, right? So it’s like now, we do that. Then, the other thing that’s really interesting is to continue to explore the Wednesday-Morticia mother-daughter relationship as well, which now that Morticia (Catherine Zeta-Jones) knows about the power, it has given her sort of an idea of how that’s going to go. How is their relationship going to evolve?”

No word yet on some key follow-up questions, such as how involved producer-director Tim Burton will be with season two after helming the first four episodes of the debut season.

Wednesday is described as “a sleuthing, supernaturally infused mystery charting Wednesday Addams’ years as a student at Nevermore Academy, where she attempts to master her emerging psychic ability, thwart a monstrous killing spree that has terrorized the local town, and solve the murder mystery that embroiled her parents 25 years ago — all while navigating her new and very tangled relationships at Nevermore.”

The show has become a sensation with Wednesday products selling at Hot Topic and Cakeworthy, and the cast’s reaction video to Ortega’s show-stopping dance sequence racking up 80 million views on Tiktok, according to Netflix.

Previously, showrunners Gough and Millar discussed the show in detail with THR’s TV’s Top 5 podcast.

