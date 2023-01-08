HedgeUp (HDUP) Dominates the Scene as Litecoin (LTC) Loses Its Luster – Coinspeaker

© 2023 MDD Group FZE LLC ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

Place/Date: – January 8th, 2023



The international cryptocurrency market is expected to cross $2.73 billion in 2025 while clocking a CAGR of 13.8%, according to a report. The figures reflect the confidence of cryptocurrency users in a market that has left them impressed with unique assets built with blockchain technology. As crypto users open up to the idea of decentralized finance, they are no longer shying away from opting for more digital assets with multiple uses. To that end, HedgeUp is among the most talked about crypto platforms that have opened up the alternative investment products space to cryptocurrency users. With new-age decentralized platforms like Litecoin and HedgeUp, crypto users are discovering new ways to earn passive income. Here’s a look at the key features of the two platforms and how they are helping crypto users mint new gains.

HedgeUp is a decentralized network that enables cryptocurrency users to access alternative investment products like luxury watches, art, wine, gold, and aviation. The platform’s USP is its ‘investment baskets’ which consist of a mix of alternative assets and can act as a hedge against market volatility. These products diversify one’s portfolio which helps in enhancing returns. As the international market for alternative investment products expands, crypto users can be a part of the global financial ecosystem.

For facilitating various transactional purposes on its network, the platform has launched a native token called $HDUP that can be used for all kinds of transactional purposes on the network. These use cases include staking, distributing rewards, and accessing voting rights. With a supply capped at 999,000,000 units, these tokens will be available on presale for those interested in buying them. The platform has set aside 35% of the total supply for presale transactions. The $HDUP token can also be bought via exchanges and 17% of the token supply has been reserved for exchange listings.

The HedgeUp has an NFT series that enables its users to get the best of both worlds. Buyers also get the option of buying only a fraction of the NFT rather than the entire asset. The cherry on the cake is the platform’s policy of incentivizing participation. For instance, HedgeUp offers rewards to $HDUP token holders who stake their tokens in the treasury during staking events. These staked tokens not only boost liquidity but also create a stronger market and better trading opportunities for users.

Of the cryptocurrency analysts who have reviewed the two cryptocurrencies, many feel that HedgeUp has an upper hand when it comes to growth potential as it offers its users multiple opportunities to earn passive income – be it via its NFT series, staking rewards, and trading alternative investment products. A section of these experts has claimed that it even has the potential to earn 100x returns over time.

Litecoin is a decentralized platform where users can cost-effectively make secure cross-border payments. Its native token is $LTC which is used for all transactional purposes like staking and making payments on the network. Launched in 2011, the blockchain network has been making strides and is popular among developers mainly because of zero downtime performance. It’s based on a global script network that is constantly evolving with technology. It leverages pioneering technologies like Lightning while processing global transactions and Atomic Swaps for seamless cross-chain payments.

The platform has highly functional features that are versatile and can be leveraged by both businesses and individuals with ease. If you own a business, with Litecoin you can look forward to transacting billions of dollars every day. Its decentralized network enables its users to settle payments without involving intermediaries, leading to not just faster operations but also a lower fee. Litecoin can be integrated with banking software, payment gateways, and even point-of-sale machines. If you are an individual user, you can start using Litecoin by integrating it with your digital cryptocurrency bank, hardware device, or digital wallet. Once your Litecoin account is active, you can store, send and manage even fractions of a cryptocurrency to another user with a digital wallet. Interested users can purchase the LTC Token on exchanges, over-the-counter shops, and even ATMs. In recent news, Litecoin announced that in 2022 it added over 52 million addresses to its network.

Overall HedgeUp offers a better service than one of the top crypto contenders in the game Litecoin. With that being said check out their presale and get into alternative investing.

