[Update: More countries] Samsung Good Lock might finally be … – SamMobile – Samsung news

December 13th, 2022

Update: As our readers have pointed out, Samsung’s Good Lock app is also available in Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Denmark, Mexico, Norway, Peru, Poland, Portugal, Slovakia, Sweden, Thailand, and the Czech Republic. It’s possible that Samsung has launched Good Lock in all of Europe and Latin America but hasn’t made an official announcement yet.

Samsung’s Good Lock app is probably the most impressive UI customization suit among all the smartphone brands. You can customize your wallpapers, app icons, camera app, keyboard, and even the Settings app using Good Lock modules. However, Good Lock has been limited to select markets for a long time, but it looks like that is finally changing

Multiple Galaxy smartphone users have noticed that the Good Lock app and its modules are now available in their country. From what we’ve heard so far, the Good Lock app is now available in Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Finland, Malaysia, and the Netherlands. The app could also be available in other countries, but there’s no official list to confirm that at the moment.

If you live in any of the countries mentioned above and have a Galaxy smartphone, you can now install the Good Lock app and its modules like Wonderland and Nice Catch from the Galaxy Store. If you live in any other country and have discovered recently that the Good Lock app is now available on the Galaxy Store, let us know in the comments section below.

If this is a sign of what’s to come, Samsung could end up releasing Good Lock in more countries over the coming months. It’s something many Galaxy smartphone users have wanted for the longest time, so fingers crossed the app’s availability will finally stop being as limited as it has been till now.

