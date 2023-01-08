Apple MacBook butterfly keyboard defect $50M class action settlement – Top Class Actions

The settlement benefits consumers who purchased certain 12-, 13- and 15-inch Apple MacBook products, listed below, and obtained a keycap replacement or top case replacement repair from Apple or an authorized service provider within the first four years of ownership.

Apple agreed to a $50 million settlement to resolve claims that past MacBook laptops were sold with a defective butterfly keyboard.

The settlement benefits consumers who purchased certain Apple MacBook products and obtained a keycap replacement or top case replacement repair from Apple or an authorized service provider within the first four years of ownership. The Apple butterfly keyboard settlement covers the following Apple products:

The settlement class includes three groups.

Group 1 is made up of class members who obtained at least two top case replacements. Group 2 is made up of class members who obtained only one top case replacement. Group 3 is made up of class members who obtained one or more keycap replacements.

According to an Apple class action lawsuit, these laptops were equipped with defective keyboards that caused repeated sticking or failure of keys. Plaintiffs in the case claim Apple knew its 2015 to 2019 laptops were defective but failed to take action to fix the problem. Instead, Apple allegedly forced consumers to foot the bill for costly repairs.

Apple hasn’t admitted any wrongdoing but agreed to a $50 million class action settlement to resolve these claims.

Under the terms of the Apple butterfly keyboard settlement, class members can receive a cash payment based on their group status and the amount they paid for keyboard repairs.

Members of Group 1 can receive an initial payment of $300 but could receive up to $395, based on the number of participating class members.

Group 2 class members can receive up to $125.

Group 3 class members can receive up to $50.

Actual payments for all groups may be reduced based on the number of participating class members.

Apple butterfly keyboard settlement class members remain protected by Apple’s four-year Keyboard Service Program, which provides coverage for future keyboard issues.

The deadline for exclusion and objection is Feb. 10, 2023.

The final approval hearing for the Apple butterfly keyboard settlement is scheduled for March 16, 2023.

Group 1 class members will receive their payments automatically but can update their address on the settlement website. Group 2 and 3 class members must file a claim to receive payments.

In order to receive settlement benefits, class members may need to take action by March 6, 2023.

Consumers who purchased certain Apple MacBook products and obtained a keycap replacement or top case replacement repair from Apple or an authorized service provider within the first four years of ownership

Varies

Proof of purchase may include Macbook serial number and/or proof of model purchased, purchase date (month/year), seller, and the amount of the purchase

NOTE: If you do not qualify for this settlement do NOT file a claim.

Remember: you are submitting your claim under penalty of perjury. You are also harming other eligible Class Members by submitting a fraudulent claim. If you’re unsure if you qualify, please read the FAQ section of the Settlement Administrator’s website to ensure you meet all standards (Top Class Actions is not a Settlement Administrator). If you don’t qualify for this settlement, check out our database of other open class action settlements you may be eligible for.

03/06/2023

In re: MacBook Keyboard Litigation, Case No. 5:18-CV-02813-EJD, in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California

03/16/2023

KeyboardSettlement.com

In re MacBook Keyboard Litigation

c/o JND Legal Administration

PO Box 91341

Seattle, WA 98111

info@KeyboardSettlement.com

855-579-1311

Simon S Grille

GIRARD SHARP LLP

Steven A Schwartz

CHIMICLES SCHWARTZ KRINER & DONALDSON-SMITH LLP

Claudia Vetesi

MORRISON FOERSTER

Read About More Class Action Lawsuits & Class Action Settlements:

Δ document.getElementById( “ak_js_1” ).setAttribute( “value”, ( new Date() ).getTime() );

ATTORNEY ADVERTISING

Top Class Actions is a Proud Member of the American Bar Association

LEGAL INFORMATION IS NOT LEGAL ADVICE

Top Class Actions Legal Statement

©2008 – 2023 Top Class Actions® LLC

Various Trademarks held by their respective owners

This website is not intended for viewing or usage by European Union citizens.

Δ document.getElementById( “ak_js_2” ).setAttribute( “value”, ( new Date() ).getTime() );

Sign me up I have a mac

Hello, I purchase a laptop with a defective keyboard, how can i join the lawsuit?

Add me please

Add My Name

Thanks

Add me please I have two Mac books

Add me

I’m having issues with sticking keys, but didn’t know what to do. Do I qualify?

I’ve been complaining about this for months and months and then I took it to Apple and then they ripped off a few more of my keys and try to charge me $500 for a top case. I still have the MacBook right here.

Please add me.

Your email address will not be published. By submitting your comment and contact information, you agree to receive marketing emails from Top Class Actions regarding this and/or similar lawsuits or settlements, and/or to be contacted by an attorney or law firm to discuss the details of your potential case at no charge to you if you qualify. Required fields are marked *

Comment *

Name *

Email *

Δ document.getElementById( “ak_js_3” ).setAttribute( “value”, ( new Date() ).getTime() );

Δ document.getElementById( “ak_js_4” ).setAttribute( “value”, ( new Date() ).getTime() );

Please note: Top Class Actions is not a settlement administrator or law firm. Top Class Actions is a legal news source that reports on class action lawsuits, class action settlements, drug injury lawsuits and product liability lawsuits. Top Class Actions does not process claims and we cannot advise you on the status of any class action settlement claim. You must contact the settlement administrator or your attorney for any updates regarding your claim status, claim form or questions about when payments are expected to be mailed out.

Δ document.getElementById( “ak_js_6” ).setAttribute( “value”, ( new Date() ).getTime() );

@2023 Top Class Actions. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms and Conditions

source