Rivian Now Has Highest Range EV Pickup Truck In Market: How It … – Benzinga

Rivian Automotive, Inc. RIVN has the distinction of launching the first electric pickup truck — the R1T, ahead of Ford Motor Company’s F F-150 Lightning truck and Lordstown Motor Corp.’s RIDE Endurance.

Late Wednesday, the Irvine, California-based electric vehicle company shared another feat concerning the R1T.

What Happened: Rivian’s 2023 R1T quad-motor with large-pack battery and 21-inch wheel now has an estimated range, based on Environmental Protection Agency standards, of 328 miles, the company said in a tweet. The range of an EV is the distance covered between two charges.

The 22-inch 2023 R1T model has a range of 303 miles and the 20-inch variant has a relatively lower range of 289 miles, according to information available on EPA's website.

This R1T model is now the highest-range EV truck in the market, Rivian said.

The company also said there is scope for a further increase in the range, helped by software updates that can improve vehicle efficiency.

R1T Vs. Rival Offerings: In comparison, Ford’s base trim — the F-150 Lightning Pro, has an EPA range of 240 miles for the 2023 model. The F-150 Lightning XLT’s range is 240 miles for the standard model and 320 miles for the extended-range model. Lordstown’s 2023 Endurance has a range of 193 miles.

Tesla, Inc.’s TSLA Cybertruck, which has long been in the works and is expected to be launched by 2023, is advertised on the EV maker’s website as having a range of up to 500 miles for the tri-motor all-wheel drive version. The single-motor rear-wheel drive and dual-motor RWD variants will likely travel over 250 and 300 miles, per charge.

Price Action: Rivian closed Wednesday’s session 1.73% lower at $21.03, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Photo: Courtesy of Rivian

