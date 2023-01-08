Arsenal target Mykhaylo Mudryk likes Instagram post pushing for transfer – '#FreeMudryk' – Express



We use your sign-up to provide content in ways you’ve consented to and to improve our understanding of you. This may include adverts from us and 3rd parties based on our understanding. You can unsubscribe at any time. More info

Arsenal target Mykhaylo Mudryk has not been shy in using social media to show his desire to join the Gunners. The winger’s most recent activity saw him like a post calling for his release from Shakhtar Donetsk.

Arsenal have made two offers for Mudryk in this window. The first totalled around £55million and the second increased to £62m.

However, that still falls way short of Shakhtar’s asking price for the player. The Ukrainian club have publically labelled Mudryk with a price of around £88m (€100m), despite him playing fewer than 50 first-team games for them.

Mudryk is keen on a move to Arsenal and they are his priority amid interest from London rivals Chelsea.

The 22-year-old, who celebrates his birthday today (Thursday), has spoken on more than one occasion that he would be unable to turn down the Gunners if they came in for him.

READ MORE: Man Utd could sign another three players this month after Jack Butland

Manchester United are a “winning machine” and cannot be ruled out of the Premier League title race, claims former England left-back Michael Gray.

Arsenal are currently flying high at the top of the table but Gray has predicted fresh problems for the north Londoners.

Read more HERE.



He has already shown himself on his Instagram story watching two of Arsenal’s three matches since the resumption of Premier League football. He also labelled Mikel Arteta a “top coach” during the 4-2 win at Brighton on New Year’s Eve.

And now he has liked a post from Arsenal fan account @arsenal_memes___ on Instagram. The image depicts Mudryk behind bars in a prison cell, with the Ukraine flag and Shakhtar badge above him.

The song ‘Prison Song’ by Zigg Zag is used in the background, with the post captioned “#freemudryk”. The post has been up for a couple of days but Mudryk seemingly gave it a like from his official account @mmudryk10 in the early hours of Thursday morning.

Arsenal fans in the comments have since noticed that Mudryk has liked the picture. Many are replying with “#freemudryk” in an attempt to get Shakhtar to buckle.

DON’T MISS

Chelsea new kit ‘leaks’ as Blues go back to roots with latest strip

Haaland fired warning by Guardiola over behaviour ahead of Chelsea clash

Ronaldo banned from making Al-Nassr debut due to Man Utd tantrum

Mudryk has made just 44 senior appearances for Shakhtar. And towards the end of 2022, he expressed his disappointment at such a large price tag being placed on him.

He told Sport Arena: “When I found out about my price, I wasn’t just surprised – I was shocked. I have a long-term contract with Shakhtar, I give all my strength and energy so that Shakhtar achieves maximum results… but every football player has a dream to play in a top club and in a top championship – I am no exception.

“But I am 100 per cent sure that they are unlikely to buy a player from the championship of Ukraine for €100m. I will not hide that I was very upset. The amount of €100m puts a barrier for my transition to the top championship, which I so dreamed of.”

Want the latest Premier League news as we publish it on Express Sport? Join our new Facebook group by clicking here

See today’s front and back pages, download the newspaper, order back issues and use the historic Daily Express newspaper archive.

source