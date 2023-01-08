Techno Pova 5G: 6.90-inch display with pixel density of 389 ppi, the best under Rs 20000 smartphone available – DNP INDIA

Techno Pova 5G: The 5G smartphone Tecno Pova was introduced in December 2021. The phone has a 6.90-inch touchscreen display with a refresh rate of 120 Hz, a resolution of 1080×2460 pixels, a pixel density of 389 ppi, and an aspect ratio of 20.5:9. An octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 900 processor powers the Tecno Pova 5G. It has an 8GB RAM capacity. The Tecno Pova 5G is powered with a 6000mAh battery and runs Android 11.

A 50-megapixel primary camera, a 2-megapixel secondary camera, and an AI camera are all included in the Tecno Pova 5G’s triple camera arrangement on the back. The arrangement for the back camera has autofocus. It includes a single front camera arrangement with a 16-megapixel sensor for selfies. The front camera also features autofocus.

The Tecno Pova 5G runs HiOS 8.0 is based on Android 11 and packs 128GB of inbuilt storage. The Tecno Pova 5G measures 172.82 x 78.24 x 9.07mm (height x width x thickness) . It was launched in Aether Black colour.

The Tecno Pova 5G has Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, GPS, Bluetooth v5.20, USB Type-C, and FM radio as connectivity options. The phone has an accelerometer, a light sensor for ambient light, and a proximity sensor.

