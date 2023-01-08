Apple Watch Ultra coming in 2024 with 2.1” micro-LED display – GSMArena.com news – GSMArena.com

Login

Michail 03 January 2023

Apple Smart wearables Rumors

The Apple Watch Ultra boasts the largest screen out of any Apple Watch at 1.92 inches but a new report from Hong Kong investment firm Haitong International Securities suggests its successor will have an even larger panel. Analyst Jeff Pu claims Apple will update the 2024 Apple Watch Ultra with a 2.1-inch micro-LED display. The new display tech will allow for a higher brightness output than the current Apple Watch and its OLED screen.

In addition to the updated Apple Watch Ultra, Jeff Pu expects Apple to announce a new pair of lower-priced wireless earbuds dubbed AirPods Lite (production title). We do not get any pricing or feature details for now but those will surely come in time.

Via

When OLEDs didn't exist, LCD response time was unbeatable. Careful using the word unbeatable in accordance with technology.

Actually, this is nonsense. Apple has by far the most accurate sensors and algorithms, and the Ultra can do three days, which is OK for most "professionals," for whom accuracy is paramount. Yes, if you are on a long multi-day trek without p…

If you talk about pixel response time. That won't be the case against organic panels. Oled panels already have unbeatable response time. And for mobile the brightest of oled panels are no problematic at all.

Phone finder

All brands Rumor mill

Home News Reviews Compare Coverage Glossary FAQ RSS feed

Youtube Facebook Twitter Instagram

© 2000-2023 GSMArena.com Mobile version Android app Tools Contact us Merch store Privacy Terms of use Change Ad Consent Do not sell my data

source