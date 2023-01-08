Social Security 2023: When to Expect Your January Check – CNET

Your guide to a better future

The Social Security Administration will disburse another round of Social Security checks this Wednesday.

The second round of Social Security checks reflecting the 2023 cost-of-living adjustment, or COLA, arrive this week. Benefits are being increased by 8.7% this year, the biggest bump in more than 40 years, to help fight ongoing inflation.

If you haven’t received your Social Security check yet, don’t panic. It’s on its way.

Read on to find out when your Social Security payment should arrive and how your payment date is determined.

January checks will include the first COLA increase for 2023. Here’s the January schedule (PDF) for when you should get your Social Security check and/or SSI money:

The Social Security Administration typically sends out payments on the second, third and fourth Wednesdays of each month. Which day you receive your check depends on your birthdate.

Payments for SSI recipients generally arrive on the first of each month.

If you received Social Security benefits before May 1997, or if you receive both Social Security and SSI, the payment schedule is different. Instead of getting your payments on a Wednesday, you’ll receive your Social Security payment on the third day of each month and your SSI on the first day of each month.

However, those payment dates change if the first or third day of the month falls on a weekend or a holiday. Jan. 1 falls on a Sunday this year, so SSI recipients received their January payments a day early on Dec. 30 and their Social Security payment on Tuesday, Jan. 3. Because of this calendar configuration, SSI beneficiaries won’t receive an SSI check in January.

If your check doesn’t arrive on the date listed above based on your birth date or other circumstances, the Social Security Administration says to wait three additional mailing days before reaching out.

If you still haven’t received it, you can speak with a representative at 800-772-1213. (The SSA notes that wait times are shorter Wednesday through Friday and between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. on weekday afternoons.)

You can also access your Social Security benefits online.

This article is updated monthly as payment dates change.

