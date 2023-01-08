How to Cancel Your Netflix Subscription – Mentalfloss

Streaming powerhouse once had the market cornered on bingeable content, with hits like and . But with subscription costs, new ad tiers, and fees for password sharing, the service is beginning to feel the pinch. In the second quarter of 2022, it nearly 1 million subscribers, the largest quarter loss in company history.

If you feel like taking a break to sample other streaming wares, can be a little tricky on a phone or tablet. Here’s how to do it.

First, forget about trying to navigate the app on a mobile device. Instead, log into your account via a web browser. A three-dash menu should appear on the upper left corner. Tap it, then click Account. Then click Cancel Membership under the Membership and Billing tab. You may get a final Finish Cancellation prompt. Hit that and you’re done. Your access will last through the end of the current billing period.

You may be redirected to the app when opening your phone’s web browser. If that happens, open a private browser window.

Better yet, just log into your account using a PC or laptop. You’ll see your user account on the top right. Click Account, then Cancel Membership, and then Finish Cancellation.

That's it—at least until the service rolls out a new season of Stranger Things.

[h/t ]

© 2023 Minute Media – All Rights Reserved

source