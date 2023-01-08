Italy Plans to Tax Crypto Trading Gains, Expand Disclosure – Bloomberg

Bloomberg Daybreak Asia. Live from New York and Hong Kong, bringing you the essential stories from the close of the U.S. markets to the open of trading across Asia.

Live market coverage co-anchored from Hong Kong and New York. Overnight on Wall Street is daytime in Asia. Markets never sleep, and neither does Bloomberg. Track your investments 24 hours a day, around the clock from around the world.

In South African townships oppressed because of unemployment, crime, drugs and violence, and where many of the population are suffering from HIV and Aids, this inspiring feature-length documentary follows the journey of six people who transform themselves through yoga, and documents the impact that yoga has on their families, and communities.

Goldman to Cut About 3,200 Jobs This Week After Cost Review

Brazil Riots Sap Investor Sentiment After Rocky Start to Year

Argentina Can Grow Above 3% While Slowing Inflation, Massa Says

Economists Fret Over Perils Ahead for Global Growth

Czech Central-Bank Chief Urges Less Spending to Avoid Rate Hikes

Billionaire Jack Ma Is Giving Up Control of Ant Group

Ford, SK Cancel Turkey Battery Joint Venture Plan, Daily Reports

Anniversary of Iran’s Downing of Jet Ignites New Protests

Vietnam EV Maker VinFast Delays First US Car Deliveries to Jan.

Virgin Orbit Says Way Clear for First UK Space Launch

Biden Calls Bolsonaro Supporters’ Attack on Capital ‘Outrageous’

Lula Decrees Intervention in Brazil’s Capital to Contain Rioters

Damar Hamlin’s Toy Drive Gets $85,000 Fantasy Football Boost

Jack Ma Is Spotted in Thailand in a Rare Public Appearance

Adam Rich, Former ‘Eight Is Enough’ Child Star, Dies at 54

‘M3gan’ Dolls Up With $30 Million as ‘Avatar’ Stays No. 1

China Finds a Place in the US ‘Battery Belt’

US ‘Guardrails’ With China Are Shaky at Best

Twitter Jumped the Shark, Now It Looks Like MySpace

Silicon Valley Can’t Quit Its Pizza Robot Obsession

Markets: Don’t Look Back

The World’s Love Affair With Japanese Cars Is Souring

UK Is Halfway Through Squeeze That Will Cut Incomes by £2,100

‘Cesspool’ Website Under Fire as Economists Confront Harassment

Ford, SK Cancel Turkey Battery Joint Venture Plan, Daily Reports

California Faces Another Week of Heavy Rain and Flooding

Vancouver Skyscraper Twists Around Zoning Restrictions

NYC Subway Crime Jumps 30%, Defying Surge in Police Patrols

Extreme Acceleration Is the New Traffic Safety Frontier

‘Spectacular’ Trading Drop Plagues Still-Reeling Crypto Market

FTX’s Sam Bankman-Fried Pleads Not Guilty. Now What? (Podcast)

Digital Currency Group Closes Wealth Division Amid Trouble

and



Subscriber Benefit

Subscribe

Sign In

Italy is set to toughen regulation of digital assets and expand taxation on crypto trading from 2023, following similar moves by countries such as Portugal.

A provision in the country’s proposed 2023 budget plans to extend a 26% levy on capital gains to digital assets for profits larger than 2,000 euros ($2,062.3). Digital coins and tokens so far have been treated as foreign currency by Italy’s tax authorities, which implied a lower taxation.

source