How to change the lock screen on your Mac – Business Insider

Customizing the various features on a Mac computer can be a fun way to make it feel more like your own.

You can change the desktop background or icons, as well as the lock screen wallpaper, so your Mac truly feels like home. You can even add a custom message and a new avatar icon to your Mac computer’s lock screen.

This can be handy, especially if you live or work in a place where multiple people use the same kind of Mac.

Here’s how to change the lock screen on your Mac.

The easiest way to change your lock screen is to change your Mac’s desktop background. By default, your desktop and lock screen are linked, so changing the desktop will change the lock screen as well.

But first, you need to find an image to use as your new lock screen. Make sure it’s a .png file, and that it fits the resolution of your computer. Then, follow the steps below.

1. Click the Apple icon in the top left corner of the screen and select System Preferences.

2. Double-click the Desktop & Screen Saver folder to open it.

3. In the Desktop tab, select the image you want to be the new background and lock screen wallpaper.

Quick tip: You can also choose a lock screen image from another folder on your Mac by clicking on the plus sign in the bottom left corner of the Desktop tab. Then, navigate to the folder with the image and select it.

There’s also a more complicated way to change just your Mac computer or MacBook screen wallpaper, but keep your desktop the same.

1. Open the image using Preview. If Preview isn’t your default image viewer, right-click the image and select Open with > Preview.

2. Rename the image as lockscreen.png by double clicking its name at the top of the Preview window.

3. Open Finder.

4. In the top toolbar, select Go and then Go to Folder.

5. Enter /Library/Caches in the pop-up window that appears and click Go.

6. Double-click the Desktop Pictures folder to open it.

7. Double-click the folder with a name that is made up of a series of numbers and letters to open it.

8. Drag the image you want to use as your new lock screen into the folder and replace the original lockscreen.png image.

You’ll see your new lock screen image the next time you log into your Mac after a restart or shut down.

Note: If you change your desktop background in the future, it will replace your lock screen image as well.

Custom messages can be anything from a warm greeting to an inspiration quote.

1. Click the Apple icon in the top left corner of the screen and select System Preferences.

2. Click Security & Privacy.

3. Select the General tab, click on the lock icon in the bottom left corner, and enter your password to proceed.

4. Tick the checkbox next to Show a message when the screen is locked and then click Set Lock Message.

5. Enter the message you wish to see on the lock screen and click OK.

If you don’t like the avatar currently displayed on your lock screen, you can easily change that as well.

1. Click the Apple icon in the top left corner of the screen and select System Preferences.

2. Click Users & Groups.

3. Place the mouse over the current avatar and click Edit.

4. Choose a new image and click Save in the bottom right corner.

