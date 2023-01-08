Kuo: Next 14-Inch and 16-Inch MacBook Pro Will Have Limited New … – MacRumors

Apple’s next-generation 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models will feature new chips, but few other changes, according to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.



In a post on Medium today, Kuo said Apple has lowered its fourth quarter shipment forecast for the new MacBook Pro models by 20% to 30% before mass production of the notebooks begins due to lower than expected demand. Kuo said signs of a recession and fewer people working from home are two reasons for Apple’s reduction in orders, while “limited new selling points” for the new MacBook Pro models may also impact demand.

“The main upgrade of the new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros is only the adoption of new processors,” wrote Kuo, in the Medium post. “The limited new selling points may also result in lower-than-expected demand.”

It’s unsurprising that few changes are planned for the new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models given the notebooks launched with a significant redesign in October 2021 that included a notch at the top of the display, the return of ports like MagSafe and HDMI, and more. MacBooks often go multiple generations between major hardware changes.

The new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models are expected to be equipped with Apple’s M2 Pro and M2 Max chips, which Kuo believes will remain 5nm. Apple is expected to hold an event in October focused on new iPad and Mac models, but it’s unclear if the new MacBook Pro models will be announced at that event or at some point next year.

Get weekly top MacRumors stories in your inbox.

A selection of quick iOS tips that will make you a lot more time-efficient in the long run.

50 features and changes you might have missed in macOS Ventura.

Apple on December 13 released iOS 16.2, delivering the new Freeform app, Apple Music Sing, Advanced Data Protection, and more.

Discover more things your Apple Watch can do since the latest software update.

New 14″ and 16″ models with M2 Pro and M2 Max chip options as the most significant changes.

New high-end model will move from Intel to Apple silicon.

Apple’s most powerful Mac will finally shift to Apple silicon.

Apple is working on a redesigned version of the larger-screened iMac that could bring back the “iMac Pro” name.



MacRumors attracts a broad audience of both consumers and professionals interested in the latest technologies and products. We also boast an active community focused on purchasing decisions and technical aspects of the iPhone, iPod, iPad, and Mac platforms.

source