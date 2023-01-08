New Samsung Monitors at CES 2023 – Newsshooter

Samsung has announced a range of new monitors at CES 2023 in Las Vegas. The monitors include the Odyssey Neo G9, the world’s first single monitor with dual ultra-high definition resolution, the Odyssey OLED G9, the ViewFinity S9, and the Smart Monitor M8.

The ViewFinity S9 features a 5K 27” screen and Samsung is saying that it has been optimized for creative professionals. Unlike the Apple Studio Display which comes with a glossy screen as standard and requires you to spend an additional $300 USD for the nano-texture option, the ViewFinity S9 comes with a matte finish.

The 5120 x 2880 resolution, combined with its wide color gamut that covers 99% DCI-P3, is claimed to provide crisp and true-to-form details. Its average Delta E ≦21 color accuracy also allows it to produce clear and precise color representation, even in complicated or nuanced visual environments.

The monitor’s built-in Color Calibration Engine is said to ensure precise screen color and brightness, allowing users to adjust white balance, Gamma and RGB color balance via a smartphone through the Samsung Smart Calibration application. The Matte Display limits light reflection and glare to minimize distractions while working.

Users can connect cameras and other devices to the monitor through USB-C and Thunderbolt 4 connections to easily transfer gigantic files of high-resolution video or other large data sets from storage devices to their computers. The ViewFinity S9 Series comes with a 4K SlimFit camera and supports native video conferencing through apps such as Google Meet that are included in the Samsung Smart Hub.

It will be interesting to see how Samsung prices the ViewFinity S9, especially considering the fact that it looks like a direct competitor to the Apple Studio Display.

The Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 is primarily a gaming monitor, but that doesn’t mean it can’t be used for other purposes. The monitor has a resolution of 7680 x 2160 resolution and a 32:9 aspect ratio.

Its 1000R curved 57” screen uses quantum mini LED technology with VESA Display HDR 1000 specification which Samsung claims allows it to deliver superior imaging in any gaming environment, from shadows to bright scenes. The Matte Display is said to reduce light reflection on the screen.

The monitor also boasts the world’s first DisplayPort 2.1 support. DisplayPort 2.1 can transfer data approximately twice as fast as the previously used DisplayPort 1.4. In addition, the new DP2.1 allows lossless industry-standard Display Stream Compression (DSC) to transmit information without distortion.

The Odyssey Neo G9 also supports a refresh rate of 240Hz.

The Odyssey OLED G9 features a dual quad-HD 49” 1800R curved display with a 32:9 ratio. Its quantum dot technology OLED lighting is controlled pixel-by-pixel, allowing a for a near-infinite color contrast ratio.

The OLED screen illuminates each pixel separately and does not rely on a backlight, allowing a 1,000,000:1 dynamic contrast ratio while delivering true RGB and true black without color filters.

The Odyssey OLED G9 also features a 0.1ms response time and 240Hz refresh rate to eliminate lagging and skipping.

The Odyssey OLED G9 also uses apps from partners like Prime Video, Netflix and YouTube through Smart Hub.

It is also equipped with Samsung Gaming Hub, an all-in-one game streaming platform that allows gamers to discover and play games in the cloud from partners such as Xbox and NVIDIA GeForce Now without needing a console or to download games.

The Smart Monitor M8 now comes in a new 27” size in addition to the existing 32” size. Both versions feature 4K resolution. The M8 comes in four color options, Daylight Blue, Spring Green, Sunset Pink, or Warm White.

There is a height-adjustable stand with a tilt support. The screen can also now pivot 90 degrees, which helps users view long documents with less scrolling. It also meets VESA mount compatibility standards.

The Smart Monitor M8 can connect, control and manage hundreds of compatible connected devices through the built-in SmartThings Hub, including lights, cameras, doorbells, locks, thermostats and more. Samsung plans to expand device choices and usability by supporting Matter functionality and Home Connectivity Alliance standards from this year onwards.

Mouse control functionality has been added to many of the Smart Monitor’s over-the-top apps, including SmartThings and the Smart Hub, for a new level of convenient control without a remote.

Users can use the Smart Monitor M8 to get instant access to Prime Video, Netflix, YouTube and other over-the-top services through Smart Hub. They can also easily access Samsung Gaming Hub, the all-in-one game streaming platform.

The new My Contents feature provides users with helpful information at a glance. When the monitor is on standby mode and detects a registered smartphone through low-power Bluetooth, it shows the user’s personalized photos, schedule and more on the screen. The monitor returns to standby mode when the phone moves out of range.

The integrated SlimFit camera in the Smart Monitor M8 has been upgraded with 2K resolution and works with video conferencing apps such as Google Meet.

In addition, the Smart Monitor M8 is also protected by Samsung Knox Vault, which encrypts personal data and keeps stored files and information isolated from the device’s main operating system to safeguard it from attacks.

There is no current indication about pricing or availability for any of these new monitors.

Matthew Allard is a multi-award-winning, ACS accredited freelance Director of Photography with 30 years’ of experience working in more than 50 countries around the world.

He is the Editor of Newsshooter.com and has been writing on the site since 2010.

Matthew has won 45 ACS Awards, including four prestigious Golden Tripods. In 2016 he won the Award for Best Cinematography at the 21st Asian Television Awards.

Matthew is available to hire as a DP in Japan or for work anywhere else in the world.

