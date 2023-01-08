Home Latest News SpaceX CRS-26 – SpaceX

SpaceX CRS-26 – SpaceX

By
Aabha Sharma
-

On Saturday, November 26 at 2:20 p.m. ET, Falcon 9 launched Dragon’s 26th Commercial Resupply Services mission (CRS-26) to the International Space Station from Launch Complex 39A (LC-39A) at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida. Following stage separation, Falcon 9’s first stage landed on the Just Read the Instructions droneship in the Atlantic Ocean.
Dragon will autonomously dock with the space station on Saturday, November 27, at approximately 7:30 a.m. ET (12:30 UTC).
SpaceX © 2022

source

Previous articleLooks bare: OpenSea turns into NFT ghost-town after daily volume plunges 99% from peak – Cointelegraph
Next article10 crypto tweets that made a splash in 2022 – Cointelegraph
Aabha Sharma

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR