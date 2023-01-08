SpaceX CRS-26 – SpaceX

On Saturday, November 26 at 2:20 p.m. ET, Falcon 9 launched Dragon’s 26th Commercial Resupply Services mission (CRS-26) to the International Space Station from Launch Complex 39A (LC-39A) at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida. Following stage separation, Falcon 9’s first stage landed on the Just Read the Instructions droneship in the Atlantic Ocean.

Dragon will autonomously dock with the space station on Saturday, November 27, at approximately 7:30 a.m. ET (12:30 UTC).

