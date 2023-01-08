Apple Releases watchOS 9.0.2 With Fixes for Microphone Issues … – MacRumors

Alongside iOS 16.0.3, Apple today also released watchOS 9.0.2 with several bug fixes for Apple Watch users. The update addresses high-profile bugs related to Spotify streaming issues and microphone interruptions for Apple Watch Series 8 and Apple Watch Ultra users, as well as a few other bugs.



This update includes improvements and bug fixes for your Apple Watch.

– Interruptions to streaming audio on Spotify

– Snooze alarm notifications continue after the alarm is deleted for AssistiveTouch users

– Incomplete syncing of Wallet and Fitness data for newly paired Apple Watch

– Audio from microphone interrupted for some Apple Watch Series 8 and Ultra users

watchOS ‌9.0.2 can be downloaded for free through the dedicated Apple Watch app on the iPhone by going to General > Software Update.

To install the new software, the Apple Watch needs to have at least 50 percent battery, it needs to be placed on a charger, and it needs to be in range of the ‌‌‌‌‌‌‌‌‌‌iPhone‌‌‌‌‌‌‌‌‌‌.

Get weekly top MacRumors stories in your inbox.

A selection of quick iOS tips that will make you a lot more time-efficient in the long run.

50 features and changes you might have missed in macOS Ventura.

Apple on December 13 released iOS 16.2, delivering the new Freeform app, Apple Music Sing, Advanced Data Protection, and more.

Discover more things your Apple Watch can do since the latest software update.

New 14″ and 16″ models with M2 Pro and M2 Max chip options as the most significant changes.

New high-end model will move from Intel to Apple silicon.

Apple’s most powerful Mac will finally shift to Apple silicon.

Apple is working on a redesigned version of the larger-screened iMac that could bring back the “iMac Pro” name.



MacRumors attracts a broad audience of both consumers and professionals interested in the latest technologies and products. We also boast an active community focused on purchasing decisions and technical aspects of the iPhone, iPod, iPad, and Mac platforms.

source