How to reset an Apple Mac or MacBook to factory settings – Geeky Gadgets

12:48 pm January 6, 2023 By Julian Horsey

If you would like to upgrade your Mac computer in 2023 or have been experiencing issues with your MacBook or Mac desktop system, this quick guide will show you how to restore your Mac to its factory settings. Allowing you to once again start from scratch and reload a Time Machine backup or sell or pass down your Mac computer to other family members knowing that none of your data or iCloud settings are still enabled.

Thankfully Apple has made the job of resetting a Mac to factory settings extremely easy and this guide will show you the process depending on which operating system you currently have installed on your Mac. It is worth noting that the option to Erase All Content and Settings is available only in macOS Monterey or later, and only available with those systems that are equipped with the latest Apple M silicon or a Mac with the Apple T2 Security Chips installed.



Firstly, we will start with the latest macOS operating system in the form of Ventura. To carry out a full Mac factory reset on macOS Ventura follow the instructions below.

macOS Ventura

1. Select the Apple menu in the top left-hand corner of your desktop and choose System Settings

2. Select General from the menu and then Transfer or Reset on the right.

3. Finally select Erase All Content and Settings – this will now take you through the process of how to reset your Mac to its factory settings

macOS Monterey

1. Select the Apple menu in the top left-hand corner of your desktop and choose System Preferences

2. From this menu select Erase All Content and Settings

If you are considering selling your Apple Mac computer or giving it away to family or friends, it is worth remembering several things you should carry out to make sure your computer is completely clean and reset to its factory settings. Below is a quick list of things to remember to do before you part with your beloved Mac computer.



1. Back up or transfer your files

2. Cancel or transfer AppleCare coverage

3. Unpair Bluetooth devices

4. Sign out of iTunes

5. Sign out of iCloud

6. Sign out of iMessage

7. Use Erase All Content and Settings

8. Erase your Mac and reinstall macOS

The above list is only a suggested guide. If you require any further help or have experience issues when trying to reset your Mac to its factory settings it might be worth reaching out to the Apple support website or booking an appointment with an Apple Genius Bar technician.

