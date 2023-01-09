The Best Apple Watch for 2023 – PCMag

Can't decide between the Apple Watch Series 8, Ultra, SE, or an older model that's on sale? We've tested them all to help you choose the right one to keep you connected and acing your fitness goals.

I’ve been PCMag’s home entertainment expert for over 10 years, covering both TVs and everything you might want to connect to them. I’ve reviewed more than a thousand different consumer electronics products including headphones, speakers, TVs, and every major game system and VR headset of the last decade. I’m an ISF-certified TV calibrator and a THX-certified home theater professional, and I’m here to help you understand 4K, HDR, Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos, and even 8K (and to reassure you that you don’t need to worry about 8K at all for at least a few more years).

It’s no secret that the Apple Watch is the best smartwatch for iPhone users. The issue for potential buyers is that Apple currently offers three different versions: the standard Series 8, the entry-level SE, and the high-end Ultra. There are also older Apple Watches still available that might offer everything you want at the right price.

We’re here to help you break down your options so you can choose the best Apple Watch model for your needs and budget. Read on for our breakdown of each model we currently recommend. And when you find the right one for you, make it your own with our favorite accessories and watch bands.

*Deals are selected by our commerce team

The Apple Watch Series 8 is the right Apple Watch for most people. It sits squarely between the SE and Ultra models in price and capabilities.

The Series 8 features an always-on OLED screen that’s 20% larger than the SE’s and uses Apple’s third-generation heart rate sensor to report blood oxygen, ECG, and heart rate data. A new temperature sensor provides more fitness metrics and can even track ovulation.

This watch makes sense for people who don’t want to compromise on features or spend $800 on the Apple Watch Ultra. It’s worth the premium over the SE because of its larger screen, high-end components, and comprehensive set of fitness features.

The Ultra is the biggest, most powerful, and priciest Apple Watch. To put that price into perspective, you can buy two Series 8 or three SE models for the same price. It works hard to justify its cost, though.

To start, the Ultra has the largest and brightest screen of any Apple Watch. It uses a 49mm, MIL-STD 810H-tested titanium case and an OLED display that puts out twice as much light (2,000 nits) as the Series 8 or SE. It includes an additional Action button for custom functions and has a battery life of 36 hours (double the Series 8 and SE).

The Ultra has all of the same health features as the Series 8, but sets itself apart when you step outside the gym. The watch is built for all types of adventure, from dives to hikes and more. When you’re on foot, it uses L1 and L5 GPS for better accuracy and has a built-in 86dB siren that is audible from up to 600 feet away. For underwater treks, the watch has an EN13319 certification and a depth gauge with a water temperature sensor. It also works for recreational dives at depths of up to 40 meters and can function as a dive computer with the Oceanic+ app.

The Apple Watch Ultra is clearly the best Apple Watch for climbers, swimmers, and anyone else who spends a lot of time in the great outdoors. It’s pricey, though, and people with smaller wrists should be aware of its bulky design.

With a snappier processor and a lower price than the outgoing model, the 2022 Apple Watch SE (starting at $249) is an excellent alternative to the Series 8 for first-time smartwatch buyers as well as older or younger users.

The second-gen Apple Watch SE uses the same S8 processor as the Series 8 and Ultra, plus it offers heart rate monitoring, sleep tracking, fall and crash detection, and water resistance up to 50 meters. It also offers improved real-world battery life over the previous generation and has the same excellent selection of apps as the more expensive models.

It makes some compromises to hit its lower price, however. For instance, its OLED screen is the smallest of the bunch (40/44mm) and it doesn’t have an always-on display option like the pricier watches do. It’s also the only one of the trio that can’t take blood oxygen and ECG readings, you can get it only in aluminum, and it doesn’t feature any sort of dust or dirt protection.

Aside from the missing fitness features and less premium screen, it runs just as well as the Apple Watch Series 8. That means it’s a capable and relatively affordable entry point into the Apple Watch lineup.

So, what about the previous Apple Watch, the Series 7? It’s still a fantastic smartwatch, and you might be able to find it for a fair amount cheaper than the Series 8 (though still more than the SE). The big difference between the Series 7 and the Series 8 is that the Series 8 has dual temperature sensors that can measure your body temperature and monitor it for variations from your baseline temperature. It can also help track ovulation, though you might not want to do that.

The Series 8 also adds crash detection. If you’re in a car accident, the Series 8 can sense it and connect you to emergency services. It’s a helpful safety feature to consider if you’re torn between the two watches.

Otherwise, they’re basically the same Apple Watch. If you can find the Series 7 for a much lower price than the Series 8, it’s worth considering over the SE for its more advanced health features including a blood oxygen sensor and ECG.

If you use an Android phone (or don’t want an Apple Watch for whatever reason), our roundup of the best smartwatches offers several platform-agnostic options. And if your biggest priority is tracking your health, some of the best fitness trackers are more affordable than the Apple Watch SE.

Advertisement

Sign up for our Weekly Apple Brief for the latest news, reviews, tips, and more delivered right to your inbox.

This newsletter may contain advertising, deals, or affiliate links. Subscribing to a newsletter indicates your consent to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. You may unsubscribe from the newsletters at any time.

Your subscription has been confirmed. Keep an eye on your inbox!

I’ve been PCMag’s home entertainment expert for over 10 years, covering both TVs and everything you might want to connect to them. I’ve reviewed more than a thousand different consumer electronics products including headphones, speakers, TVs, and every major game system and VR headset of the last decade. I’m an ISF-certified TV calibrator and a THX-certified home theater professional, and I’m here to help you understand 4K, HDR, Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos, and even 8K (and to reassure you that you don’t need to worry about 8K at all for at least a few more years).

Read Will’s full bio

Advertisement

PCMag.com is a leading authority on technology, delivering lab-based, independent reviews of the latest products and services. Our expert industry analysis and practical solutions help you make better buying decisions and get more from technology.

PCMag supports Group Black and its mission to increase greater diversity in media voices and media ownerships.

© 1996-2023 Ziff Davis, LLC., a Ziff Davis company. All Rights Reserved.

PCMag, PCMag.com and PC Magazine are among the federally registered trademarks of Ziff Davis and may not be used by third parties without explicit permission. The display of third-party trademarks and trade names on this site does not necessarily indicate any affiliation or the endorsement of PCMag. If you click an affiliate link and buy a product or service, we may be paid a fee by that merchant.

source