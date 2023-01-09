Cardano (ADA) And Shiba Inu (SHIB) Will Face A New Rival In 2023 … – Cryptonews

Disclaimer: The text below is a press release that is not part of Cryptonews.com editorial content.

After the fall of FTX and BlockFi sending coins in the red, investors are putting their funds into newcomers. Available coins like Cardano (ADA) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) are no longer sought after due to constant price drops.

One of the newcomers, The Hideaways , has been making crypto headlines and may even become a top 10 coin in 2023! Let’s find out why.

A substantial internet fanbase has been drawn by the objective of Cardano (ADA) to promote a more independent and open environment. Nevertheless, recent Cardano (ADA) results have been far from encouraging.

The cryptocurrency sector is now in a bad state, and Cardano (ADA) represents one of the coins struggling over the past week. Cardano (ADA) has fallen nearly 15% in the past seven days, with a $0.2699 price. The Hideaways is believed by many to be the better alternative in terms of long-term profit and growth.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) is an Ethereum-based coin developed by Ryoshi, a user who prefers to remain unidentified. According to the currency’s homepage, Shiba Inu (SHIB) is a decentralized joke coin developing into a thriving ecosystem.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) also has many critiques against it. The fact that the currency’s worth is determined mainly by public perception has been brought up. And with the fact that it is a meme coin with no real-world use cases may be its biggest drawback. Shiba Inu (SHIB) currently trades at $0.000008765, and holders are migrating to The Hideaways presale.

Compared to Cardano (ADA) and Shiba Inu (SHIB), The Hideaways is a stand-out favorite. But why? Here are some features:

An investment of just $100 will give you access to global real estate investment options.

Fractionalized NFTs backed by villas and mansions.

If the demand for The Hideaways rises, investors may get a 40x return on their investment in 2023.

The Hideaways will create the first and best alternative-investment platform, providing fractionalized NFTs underpinned by lavish properties. Users can purchase and trade these NFTs for just 100 dollars.

The Hideaways will provide five VIP tiers for those who want more, with rewards like a worldwide concierge and access to exclusive high-end lounges. But do not worry. All investors, even non-VIP ones, will be eligible for a monthly prize drop!

Not only that, but early investors will also gain access to the first five properties with more NFTs attached to them instead of just one. Six, to be precise.

To diminish any rug-pull fears, The Hideaways has also passed its audit through Solid Proof with flying colors and will have a permanent lock on liquidity.

With a price of only $0.10, this is a perfect entry point to buy into a coin that may reach $3.80 by August 2023! Follow the links below and enjoy the current 100% bonus on all investments:

Website: https://www.thehideaways.io

Pre-Sale: https://ticket.thehideaways.io/register

Telegram: https://t.me/thehideawayscrypto

Twitter: https://twitter.com/hdwycrypto





