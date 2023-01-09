BREAKING: Samsung confirms Galaxy S23 launch date on its website – SamMobile – Samsung news

© 2023 SamMobile

After a series of leaks and rumors surrounding the Galaxy S23 series, Samsung has confirmed the Galaxy S23 launch date. The company has revealed the information via its own website, and it is pretty much guaranteed that the South Korean firm will launch the Galaxy S23 at its Galaxy Unpacked 2023 – Part 1 event.

According to Samsung’s website for the Colombian market, the next Galaxy Unpacked event is happening on February 1, 2023. The tagline for the event reads, “Epic moments are coming.” The promotional image also reveals the three rear cameras of the Galaxy S23 series, featuring individual rings around them, similar to what we’ve seen in the leaked renders.

As per previous reports, the Galaxy S23 series could go on sale by the second week of February 2023. Samsung may not increase the pricing of its new phones compared to the Galaxy S22 series. However, nothing can be confirmed until the South Korean firm makes it official. As usual, Samsung’s Galaxy Unpacked event would be live-streamed on Samsung.com, Samsung Newsroom, and Samsung’s YouTube channel.

The Galaxy S23 series is expected to feature the faster version of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, 8GB/12GB LPDDR5X RAM, and UFS 4.0 storage. All the devices in the lineup—Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, and Galaxy S23 Ultra—will run Android 13 out of the box.

The Galaxy S23 Ultra is rumored to feature a 200MP main camera with OIS, a 12MP ultrawide camera with autofocus, a 10MP telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom, and a 10MP telephoto camera with 10x optical zoom. The Galaxy S23 and the Galaxy S23+ could have a 50MP primary camera with OIS, a 12MP ultrawide camera with autofocus, and a 10x telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom. All three phones are rumored to come with a 12MP selfie camera with OIS and autofocus.

The Galaxy S23 is reportedly powered by a 3,900mAh battery, while the Galaxy S23+ has a 4,700mAh battery. The Galaxy S23 Ultra is powered by a 5,000mAh battery and supports 45W fast charging. All phones support fast wireless charging and reverse wireless charging. Other features of the phone include 5G, GPS, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, NFC, a USB Type-C port, stereo speakers, and an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance.

