iPhone 13 at as Low as Rs 38,900 as Part of New Year Offer Is a Deal Worth Checking Out: How to Avail – MySmartPrice

During the Imagine 2023 New Year sale, customers can avail discounts and deals on the purchase of the iPhone 13, bringing its price down to Rs 38,900.

iPhone 13 is available for a discounted price in India. The 2021 iPhone has been a hot favourite among consumers even after the iPhone 14 launch due to it being a great value-for-money offering. The iPhone 13, which was launched in September 2021, was available for Rs 79,900 at launch. Soon after the iPhone 14 launch, the iPhone 13 price in India was officially dropped to Rs 69,900 on the Apple India Online Store. Customers managed to get the iPhone 13 for around Rs 50,000 during the Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale. In case you missed the offer, the device can be bought for a discounted price right now.

Imagine, one of Apple’s authorised retailers in India, is hosting its New Year Sale. As part of the sale season offers, the retailer is offering multiple discounts and deals on a variety of Apple products, including the iPhone 13.

During the Imagine 2023 New Year sale, customers can avail discounts and deals on the purchase of the iPhone 13, bringing its price down to Rs 38,900. The price is inclusive of bank offers and exchange bonus.

The retailer is offering an instant discount of Rs 3,000 on the iPhone. This brings the price down to Rs 66,900 for the base 128GB variant. Those with an HDFC Bank credit or debit card can avail an additional Rs 2,000 discount on the purchase. There is also an exchange bonus of up to Rs 6,000 for customers who exchange their old phone while purchasing the 2021 iPhone.

Customers who are exchanging their old devices can get a trade-in value of up to Rs 20,000. Effectively, the price drops to Rs 38,900 for the base model. The offer is also valid on the 256GB variant, which can be effectively bought for Rs 48,900.

The offer can be claimed on no-cost EMI transactions for up to 24 months as well.

Also Read: iPhone 13 Review – Incremental Upgrades | Comparison vs iPhone 12

The effective price of the 2021 iPhone makes it an absolute value-for-money offering. With the iPhone 14 getting incremental upgrades over the 2021 model, the launch price of Rs 79,900 does not offer as great a return when it comes to value for money.

The differences lie in the extra GPU core, a larger primary camera sensor, support for autofocus for the front camera and a slightly bigger battery. The rest of the hardware is the same as the 2021 iPhone.

Also Read: iPhone 14 Plus Long-Term Review: The iPhone That Can Kill Your Low-Battery Anxiety

For the price, the iPhone 13 gets a 6.1-inch 60Hz OLED display with a wide notch for the Face ID sensors and a 12MP front camera. The rear camera includes a 12MP main camera and a 12MP ultra-wide camera. It also comes with an A15 Bionic SoC that has a four-core GPU. The iPhone supports 20W fast charging. It also gets support for iOS 16, which has already been rolled out to all eligible models. The device also supports all 5G bands in India.

Apple iPhone 14 vs Apple iPhone 13

Apple iPhone 12 vs Apple iPhone 13

Apple iPhone 13 vs OnePlus 10 Pro

OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G vs OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G

Apple iPhone 14 vs Apple iPhone 13

realme 10 Pro vs realme 10 Pro Plus

OnePlus 10R vs OnePlus Nord 2T

OnePlus 10 Pro vs OnePlus 10T

OnePlus 10T vs OnePlus 10R

Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max vs Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max

source