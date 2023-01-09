The Ultimate Guide to What to Watch on HBO Max, Hulu, Netflix, Prime Video, and More in November 2022 – TV Guide

The Ultimate Guide to What to Watch on HBO Max, Hulu, Netflix,...

Lots of shows to be thankful for

Thanksgiving break is either terrible or great, there’s no in between. Either you’re sleeping on an airport bench while your flight is perpetually canceled, trudging through feet of snow with a green bean casserole in your arms, or you’re listening to your in-laws talk about that annoying squirrel in their yard that’s eating all the birdseed out of the bird feeder, OR you’re blissfully relaxed on your couch with the warm glow of the television giving you millions of reasons to be thankful. Hopefully you’re in the latter group, because November has a ton of great things to watch, including Netflix’s mind-bending mystery 1899, Hulu’s dramedy Fleishman Is in Trouble, and HBO Max’s comedy The Sex Lives of College Girls.

Our guide to the best TV in November is divided into three sections: the best shows and movies to watch in the month, the best shows to watch by streaming service, and a calendar of TV highlights. Whatever you’re looking for, you’ll find it below. And if you’re already in a festive mood, check out the Hallmark Christmas movie calendar and the Lifetime Christmas movie calendar, both of which get into full swing this month, or our ultimate guide to all the holiday films and specials coming this winter, our list of the best Christmas movies to watch and where to watch them, or our guide to the best new Christmas movies out this year.

Annaleigh Ashford, Welcome to Chippendales

The Emmy-winning dramatization of the life of Queen Elizabeth II returns, more timely than ever. The second-to-last season features a complete cast turnover from Season 4, with Imelda Staunton taking over the role from Olivia Colman, who herself inherited it from Claire Foy. Elizabeth Debicki plays Princess Diana, and Dominic West plays Prince Charles. This season is set in the 1990s, as Diana and Charles’ marriage breaks down. Brace yourself for discourse. –Liam Mathews [Trailer]

Emily Blunt gets in on the Western craze with this series that Prime Video describes as a "chase Western," which I assume means there are lots of chases in it. Blunt plays an English aristocrat who finds herself teaming up with (and falling for?) a Pawnee scout as their missions of revenge intertwine. This one looks to be more stylish than the cowboy dad shows that have come out recently, with violence offsetting the dark humor and gorgeous vistas. –Tim Surette [Trailer]

One of Apple TV+’s best comedies is taking the battle to the workplace in Season 3. Now that Ian (Rob McElhenney) and Poppy (Charlotte Nicdao) have left Mythic Quest to try their luck at GrimPop Studios, the stage is set for an all-out office rivalry between their new company and their old one. F. Murray Abraham has left the series (find him on The White Lotus!), but the shenanigans continue. –Kelly Connolly [Trailer]

America’s favorite Western returns for its fifth season, and the drama is sure to be as extravagant as ever. Beth Dutton (Kelly Reilly) has her miserable brother Jamie (Wes Bentley) under her thumb after blackmailing him into killing his biological father (Will Patton). John Dutton (Kevin Costner) effs around and becomes the governor of Montana. And most urgently, we’ll find out what Kayce (Luke Grimes) meant when he told his wife Monica (Kelsey Asbille) "I saw the end of us" after he finished his vision quest. The things the Duttons do to hold on to that ranch. -Liam Mathews [Trailer]

In this FX-produced Hulu show (can’t we just call it a Hulu show?), Jesse Eisenberg plays a 41-year-old recently divorced dad who ventures into the world of online dating with much success of sex excess, but finds it hard to move on when his ex-wife (Claire Danes) goes missing, leaving him to parent his two children alone. Taffy Brodesser-Akner adapts her novel for the series, which looks at aging, divorce, and the unpredictability of life. Lizzy Caplan, Adam Brody, and Josh Radnor round out an impressive and likable cast. –Tim Surette [Trailer]

This isn’t a prequel to Yellowstone; it’s an expensive but efficient supernatural mystery series set on board a steamship carrying European migrants from London to New York City. After it makes contact with another seemingly lost ship at sea, things get really weird. The show features a sprawling international cast meant to give it global appeal — the "original languages" section on Wikipedia lists eight different tongues — with Into the Badlands‘ Emily Beecham the top-billed performer. Its country of origin is Germany, and it was created by Dark‘s Jantje Friese and Baran bo Odar. If it’s anything like Dark, it will be a disorienting, mind-expanding head-trip of a show. Get on board now, because it’s going to be big. –Liam Mathews [Trailer]

We’re living in a great time for Mindy Kaling shows about girls who go to school. Netflix has the high school series Never Have I Ever and HBO Max has The Sex Lives of College Girls, which is returning for its second season. It picks up not long after Season 1 ended, with the foursome of Kimberly (Pauline Chalamet), Bela (Amrit Kaur), Whitney (Alyah Chanelle Scott), and Leighton (Reneé Rapp) continuing to navigate their way through new relationships, financial issues, and how to set up a charitable strip show. –Allison Picurro [Trailer]

The long-in-the-works sequel to the 2007 fantasy romantic comedy Enchanted is finally here, with Amy Adams returning to the role of Giselle. Set 10 years after the original, the sequel finds Giselle and her husband Robert (Patrick Dempsey) leaving New York City for the suburbs, where their fairy tale life gets disrupted by their fixer-upper house, a scheming neighbor played by Maya Rudolph, and tensions with their teenage daughter, Morgan (Gabriella Baldacchino). Giselle casts a spell to make everything perfect, and it only makes things worse. She has until midnight to fix it. Disney+ had great success with Hocus Pocus 2, another straight-to-streaming sequel to a hit movie from long ago, and this one has the potential to be even bigger. –Liam Mathews [Trailer]

November is best known as turkey month, but Hulu is bringing the beef. This Boogie Nights-esque drama series stars Kumail Nanjiani as the Indian immigrant who birthed Chippendales, the once extremely popular strip club for women that thrived in the 1980s. But as the club began to expand and the brand began to bulge, drama between business partners broke out. Murray Bartlett, Dan Stevens, and Juliette Lewis also star. –Tim Surette [Trailer]

Good Night Oppy

Amazon Prime Video has a busy month of new movies and shows this November, but you’ll have go sift through the pile to find the good stuff. We like the look of Emily Blunt’s action Western The English, a stylish and violent series starring Blunt as an aristocrat on a revenge mission who teams up with a Pawnee who is also former member of the cavalry. And we’ll be wiping the tears away after watching Good Night Oppy, a touching documentary about the Mars rover Opportunity that has a shot at awards this season. Also coming this month are all six seasons of The Mindy Project and the final season of Animal Kingdom. Here’s our list of the best shows and movies on Amazon Prime Video in November, plus everything coming to Prime Video in November.

Adam Brody, Fleishman Is in Trouble

Some spaces on the web promote the idea of self-imposed abstinence during the month of November, but Hulu’s sexed-up lineup for the month will try to bring them back to the dark side. Hulu’s November kicks off with the scandalous affairs behind religious leader/hypocritical sex maniac Jerry Falwell Jr.’s downfall in the documentary film God Forbid: The Scandal That Brought Down a Dynasty, take a turn to a divorced man exploring carnal delights via dating apps while his life falls apart in Fleishman Is in Trouble, and continue with the greased-up torsos of male strippers in the true crime limited series Welcome to Chippendales. If it’s in our picks, it’s something you won’t want to watch with your parents (unless you are a Targaryen). Here’s our list of the best shows and movies on Hulu in November, plus everything coming to Hulu in November

Aneurin Barnard, Emily Beecham, Andreas Pietschmann, 1899

November 2022 has the highest concentration of high-level programming coming to Netflix in the past several months, if not the whole year. November will see the returns of some of Netflix’s best shows, led by The Crown and Dead to Me, as well as the Netflix Original debut of Manifest, Netflix’s biggest show of 2021 not called Squid Game. There are also some big premieres, like supernatural mystery epic 1899 and broadcast-style workplace comedy Blockbuster. There’s so much good stuff that we’re not even going to recommend Tim Burton’s Addams Family series Wednesday, which looks terrible! Here’s our list of the best shows and movies on Netflix in November, plus everything coming to and leaving Netflix in November.

Bob the Drag Queen, Eureka, and Shangela, We’re Here

We’re moving out of spooky season and into giving season, which HBO and HBO Max are celebrating by giving you some new programming. Isn’t that nice? Starting in mid-to-late November, you can look forward to Season 2 of Mindy Kaling’s The Sex Lives of College Girls, Season 3 of the drag reality series We’re Here, a Shaq docuseries, and a Lizzo documentary. It’s something of a slow start to a quiet month, but at least we have new episodes of The White Lotus airing every week. Here’s our list of the best shows and movies on HBO and HBO Max in November, plus everything coming to HBO and HBO Max in November.

Selena Gomez, Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me

You like sequels to beloved movies? You got ’em! Tim Allen heads back to the North Pole in The Santa Clauses (Nov. 16), Amy Adams brings her magic touch to Disenchanted (Nov. 18), and Warwick Davis returns to Willow (Nov. 30), all on Disney+. Meanwhile, Peacock has the new Pitch Perfect spin-off Bumper in Berlin (Nov. 23). If you like things that aren’t sequels to beloved movies, the world of streaming has those too. Apple TV+ has the indie drama Causeway (Nov. 4), starring Jennifer Lawrence and Brian Tyree Henry, as well as the Selena Gomez documentary My Mind & Me (Nov. 4) and a new season of Mythic Quest (Nov. 11). On Paramount+, Sylvester Stallone stars in Tulsa King (Nov. 13). And can we interest you in a sequel to a beloved series? The Criminal Minds revival, Criminal Minds: Evolution, kicks off Nov. 24, also on Paramount+.

Tuesday, Nov. 1

Below Deck Adventure (Bravo)

God Forbid: The Sex Scandal That Brought Down a Dynasty (Hulu)

Young Royals Season 2 (Netflix)

Wednesday, Nov. 2

The Independent (Peacock)

Thursday, Nov. 3

Blockbuster (Netflix)

The Capture Season 2 (Peacock)

Chris Redd: Why Am I Like This? (HBO Max)

Killer Sally (Netflix)

Low Country: The Murdaugh Dynasty (HBO Max)

Marvel Studios Assembled: The Making of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law (Disney+)

Sesame Street Season 53 (HBO Max)

The Suspect (Sundance Now)

Titans Season 4 (HBO Max)

Friday, Nov. 4

Buying Beverly Hills (Netflix)

Causeway (Apple TV+)

Enola Holmes 2 (Netflix)

The Fabulous (Netflix)

Lopez vs. Lopez (NBC)

Manifest Season 4 Part 1 (Netflix)

The Mosquito Coast Season 2 (Apple TV+)

My Policeman (Prime Video)

Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me (Apple TV+)

Weird: The Al Yankovic Story (The Roku Channel)

Young Rock Season 3 (NBC)

Sunday, Nov. 6

Dangerous Liaisons (Starz)

Mood (BBC America)

Spector (Showtime)

Monday, Nov. 7

Behind Every Star (Netflix)

Judy Justice Season 2 (Freevee)

Tuesday, Nov. 8

Neil Brennan: Blocks (Netflix)

Say Hey, Willie Mays! (HBO)

Wednesday, Nov. 9

56th Annual CMA Awards (ABC)

The Crown Season 5 (Netflix)

FIFA Uncovered (Netflix)

Hard Knocks: In Season: The Arizona Cardinals (HBO)

Thursday, Nov. 10

The Big Brunch (HBO Max)

The Calling (Peacock)

Falling for Christmas (Netflix)

State of Alabama vs. Brittany Smith (Netflix)

Warrior Nun Season 2 (Netflix)

Friday, Nov. 11

Capturing the Killer Nurse (Netflix)

Dive (La Caída) (Prime Video)

Down to Earth With Zac Efron: Down Under (Netflix)

The English (Prime Video)

Is That Black Enough for You?!? (Netflix)

Mammals (Prime Video)

My Father’s Dragon (Netflix)

Mythic Quest Season 3 (Apple TV+)

Saturday, Nov. 12

Lil Rel Howery: I said it. Y’all thinking it. (HBO)

Sunday, Nov. 13

Rogue Heroes (Epix)

Tulsa King (Paramount+)

Yellowstone Season 5 (Paramount)

Monday, Nov. 14

Stutz (Netflix)

Teletubbies (Netflix)

Tuesday, Nov. 15

Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous: Hidden Adventure (Netflix)

Once Upon a Time in Londongrad (Peacock)

Run for the Money (Netflix)

Wednesday, Nov. 16

In Her Hands (Netflix)

Leverage: Redemption Season 2 (Freevee)

Limitless with Chris Hemsworth (Disney+)

Master of Light (HBO)

The Santa Clauses (Disney+)

Where Is Private Dulaney? (Hulu)

The Wonder (Netflix)

Thursday, Nov. 17

1899 (Netflix)

A Christmas Story Christmas (HBO Max)

Christmas With You (Netflix)

Dead to Me Season 3 (Netflix)

First Wives Club Season 3 (BET+)

Fleishman Is in Trouble (Hulu)

Gangs of London Season 2 (AMC+)

I Am Vanessa Guillen (Netflix)

Leopard Skin (Peacock)

Pepsi, Where’s My Jet? (Netflix)

Pickled (CBS)

The Sex Lives of College Girls Season 2 (HBO Max)

Friday, Nov. 18

Disenchanted (Disney+)

Elite Season 6 (Netflix)

The Great British Baking Show: Holidays (Netflix)

Inside Job Season 2 (Netflix)

Martha Holidays (The Roku Channel)

The People We Hate at the Wedding (Prime Video)

Slumberland (Netflix)

Spirited (Apple TV+)

Saturday, Nov. 19

37th Annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony (HBO)

Sunday, Nov. 20

2022 American Music Awards (ABC)

Elton John Live: Farewell From Dodger Stadium (Disney+)

The L Word: Generation Q Season 3 (Showtime)

Ziwe Season 2 Part 2 (Showtime)

Monday, Nov. 21

Below Deck Season 10 (Bravo)

Death in the Dorms (Hulu)

Tuesday, Nov. 22

Blood Relatives (Shudder)

Trevor Noah: I Wish You Would (Netflix)

Welcome to Chippendales (Hulu)

Wednesday, Nov. 23

Echo 3 (Apple TV+)

Good Night Oppy (Prime Video)

Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin (Peacock)

Shaq (HBO)

The Swimmers (Netflix)

Taco Chronicles: Cross the Border (Netflix)

Wednesday (Netflix)

Thursday, Nov. 24

Criminal Minds: Evolution (Paramount+)

First Love (Netflix)

The Noel Diary (Netflix)

Friday, Nov. 25

Fantasy Football (Paramount+)

The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special (Disney+)

The Hip Hop Nutcracker (Disney+)

We’re Here Season 3 (HBO)

Sunday, Nov. 27

The Kingdom Exodus (MUBI)

Krapopolis (Fox)

Monday, Nov. 28

The Great Christmas Light Fight (ABC)

Whitstable Pearl (Acorn TV)

Tuesday, Nov. 29

My So-Called High School Rank (HBO)

Planet Sex With Cara Delevingne (Hulu)

Wednesday, Nov. 30

Irreverent (Peacock)

My Name Is Vendetta (Netflix)

Willow (Disney+)

