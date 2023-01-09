iPhone 15 Rumors: Dynamic Island on All Models, Titanium Frame … – MacRumors

Apple plans to expand the Dynamic Island to all four iPhone 15 models launching later this year, according to Bloomberg‘s Mark Gurman. The hardware-dependant feature is currently limited to the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max.



In his Power On newsletter today, Gurman said the iPhone 15 series will offer the same four screen sizes as the iPhone 14 series, meaning that customers can expect a 6.1-inch iPhone 15, 6.7-inch iPhone 15 Plus, 6.1-inch iPhone 15 Pro, and 6.7-inch iPhone 15 Pro Max. Following in the footsteps of the Apple Watch Ultra, Gurman previously suggested that the iPhone 15 Pro Max might be named the iPhone 15 Ultra.

The Dynamic Island is a pill-shaped area at the top of the iPhone’s display that replaces the notch found on previous models. Aided by software, the Dynamic Island morphs into different shapes and sizes for Live Activities, system alerts, and other information. Display analyst Ross Young previously claimed that the Dynamic Island would be available on all four iPhone 15 models, and this rumor is now backed by Gurman.

As widely expected, all four iPhone 15 models will be equipped with a USB-C port instead of Lightning, according to Gurman. USB-C is a more universally adopted charging standard and offers faster data transfer speeds than Lightning.

Gurman also corroborated rumors claiming that iPhone 15 Pro models will feature a titanium frame with haptic volume buttons. Instead of physically moving, two new Taptic Engines inside the device would simulate the feeling of the buttons being pressed, similar to how the iPhone SE’s Home button and newer MacBook trackpads work.

Apple is expected to announce the iPhone 15 series in September as usual.

Get weekly top MacRumors stories in your inbox.

A selection of quick iOS tips that will make you a lot more time-efficient in the long run.

50 features and changes you might have missed in macOS Ventura.

Apple on December 13 released iOS 16.2, delivering the new Freeform app, Apple Music Sing, Advanced Data Protection, and more.

Discover more things your Apple Watch can do since the latest software update.

New 14″ and 16″ models with M2 Pro and M2 Max chip options as the most significant changes.

New high-end model will move from Intel to Apple silicon.

Apple’s most powerful Mac will finally shift to Apple silicon.

Apple is working on a redesigned version of the larger-screened iMac that could bring back the “iMac Pro” name.



MacRumors attracts a broad audience of both consumers and professionals interested in the latest technologies and products. We also boast an active community focused on purchasing decisions and technical aspects of the iPhone, iPod, iPad, and Mac platforms.

source