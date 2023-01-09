Sidharth Malhotra shares an update on Rohit Shetty as he returns to Indian Police Force sets post accident,… – Bollywood Bubble

googletag.cmd.push(function() { googletag.display(‘div-gpt-ad-1613739681339-0’); });

Filmmaker Rohit Shetty, who met with a minor accident on the sets of his series, Indian Police Force, returned for the shoot, actor Sidharth Malhotra shared an update on Instagram. Sidharth took to his Instagram and shared a video featuring Rohit and him. In the clip, Sidharth Malhotra revealed Rohit Shetty is back on the sets post the minor accident and after undergoing surgery.

The video starts with Sidharth saying, “We have the OG action master here who is back on set after an unfortunate incident.” He further asked the Indian Police Force director how he is feeling. Malhotra then mentioned that it’s not even been 12 hours since the accident but called Shetty a ‘Rockstar‘ for being back on set.

In the video, Rohit Shetty expressed his gratitude to well-wishers who made calls, sent messages and expressed concern. He said, “First of all, I would like to say Thank You for all the concerns, the prayers and so many calls.” The filmmaker added, “Kuch jyada nahi hua hai, do ungliyon pe hi stitches lage hai (Nothing major has happened. I have just gotten stitches on my two fingers). That’s it, nothing else. We are back to work. So thank you so much.





The Indian Police Force actor shared the video on his Instagram and wrote, “A true master leads by example . We all know about @itsrohitshetty Sir’s love for action and his passion towards the stunts he directs . Last night while performing a CAR STUNT action piece HIMSELF, he met with an unfortunate accident. After a sleepless night and a minor surgery he’s back on set in less than 12 hours. Sir, you are an inspiration to all of us. Love n Respect”

Meanwhile, Shetty was rushed to a hospital in Hyderabad after he sustained minor injuries during an action scene on the sets of the Indian Police Force. The filmmaker’s spokesperson issued a statement later.

Earlier, Shilpa Shetty sustained a foot injury while shooting for the web series. The actress even shared photos and videos from her recovery, later.

Indian Police Force, directed by Rohit Shetty features Sidharth Malhotra and Shilpa Shetty in key roles.

