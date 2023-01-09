Amazon Prime Day's Best Deals: These Sales Are Live Now – Money

By clicking “TRY IT”, I agree to receive newsletters and promotions from Money and its partners. I agree to Money’s Terms of Use and Privacy Notice and consent to the processing of my personal information.
Amazon Prime Day is here!
This two-day deal extravaganza — July 12-13 this year — kicked off at 3 a.m. EDT (midnight PDT) on Tuesday and runs for 48 hours straight, through the end of the day Wednesday. After two years during which Amazon moved Prime Day as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, this members-only summertime Black Friday is back to its typical spot on the calendar.
As always, Amazon teased Prime Day 2022 with early sales in the days leading up to the big event itself. Starting on June 21, early Prime Day deals included discounts of up to 55% off Amazon devices, including up to 50% off Fire TVs as well as deals on Echo smart speakers and Kindle e-readers.
Now that sales are officially live, discounts on electronics like smart TVs and noise-canceling headphones make it clear that Prime Day is once again a chance for deal-seekers to scoop up electronics at seriously marked-down prices. And this year, Amazon promises more deals from its expansive network of third-party sellers, as well as featured deals on eco-friendly goods and products from small businesses.
Read on for everything you need to know about Amazon Prime membership — including how to get a free two-week Prime trial and enjoy the fast, free shipping Amazon made an e-commerce industry standard — and, of course, all the details about this year’s bonanza of Prime Day deals.
Amazon plans to roll out new deals over the course of Prime Day, but here are some of the hottest products and deepest discounts we’ve spotted so far.
• Echo Show 5 (2nd Gen.): $34.99 (list price $84.99)
• Amazon Fire TV 55-Inch 4-Series 4K UHD Smart TV: $284.99 (list price $519.99)
• LG OLED B1 Series 77-Inch 4k Smart TV With Alexa: $2,196.99 (list price $3,499.99)
• Kindle Paperwhite 6.8-Inch Display E-Reader Without Lockscreen Ads: $134.99 (list price $189.99)
• Amazon Halo Band: $44.99 (list price $99.99)
• Garmin Vivoactive 4 GPS Smartwatch: $188 (list price $329.99)
• Samsung Galaxy 22 Smartphone (128GB): $599.99 (list price $799.99)
• Bose QuietComfort Noise Cancelling Earbuds: $179 (list price $279)
• Sony Model WHCH710N Noise Cancelling Wireless Bluetooth Headphones With Mic: $68 (list price $149.99)
• Vitamix Professional Series 750 64-Ounce Blender: $399.95 (list price $629.95)
• Kitchenaid Artisan Mini Plus 3.5-Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer: $259.99 (list price $379.99)
• Keurig K-Elite Single Serve K-Cup Coffee Maker: $99.99 (list price $189.99)
• Ninja Model OS401 Foodi 8-Quart 12-In-1 Multi-Cooker With Air Fryer: $129.99 (list price $229.99)
• iRobot Roomba i7+ Model 7550 Robot Vacuum, Alexa-Compatible: $499.99 (list price $999.99)
• Shark Model NV352 Navigator Lift Away Upright Vacuum: $95 (list price $199.99)
• Apple AirPods Pro: $169.98 (list price $249)
• Beats Studio3 Noise Canceling Bluetooth Headphones With Mic: $174.99 (list price $349.95)<
• Echo Dot (4th Gen) With Amazon Smart Plug Bundle: $24.99 (list price $74.98)
• Apple Watch SE: $219 (list price $279)
• Microsoft Surface Pro Touchscreen With 128GB SSD: $849.99 (list price $1,099.99)
• Instant Pot 6-Quart Duo 7-In-1 Multicooker: $74.95 (list price $99.99)
• Vitamix Model 5200 64-Ounce Blender: $299.95 (list price $405.54)
In addition, check out these deals that launch later today. (Some deal prices are hidden until the sales launch.)
• SodaStream Jet Sparkling Water Maker: pre-sale price $149.99 (starts at 4:30 p.m. ET Tuesday)
• Samsung 65-Inch QLED 4K UHD Smart TV — Q90T Series, 2020 Model: pre-sale price $2,097.99 (starts at 5:30 p.m. ET Tuesday)
Historically, Amazon has used Prime Day to promote its own devices, such as its Alexa-enabled Echo speakers, Fire TV sticks and Kindle e-readers. It also uses the event to promote Prime membership: As usual, Prime Day deals are available only to Prime subscribers.
For most subscribers, Amazon Prime costs $14.99 per month, or $139 annually. (Amazon Prime Student membership costs $7.49 per month or $69 for a year, and Amazon also offers discounted Prime membership to people who receive certain forms of government assistance.)
While lots of people have done the math and found Amazon Prime to be worth the price of membership, Amazon offers a free, no-strings-attached trial if you’re still on the fence.
Amazon hopes that by offering a free 30-day trial of Prime, you’ll get used to the fast, free shipping (usually two days or less), streaming content and other perks of membership. Even if you used to be an Amazon Prime member in the past, you’re eligible for a free trial if your membership lapsed more than 12 months ago.
How do I get the best Prime Day deals?
Don’t lose your head simply because an item is advertised with a sale price. You still want to make sure you’re getting the best possible deal. Smart shoppers know the tips and tricks to ferreting out good values, whether the occasion is Prime Day, Black Friday or Cyber Monday.
We recommend adopting the following approach:
