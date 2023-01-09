Alexis Mac Allister addresses Brighton future amid Liverpool transfer … – Liverpool Echo

Mac Allister helped Argentina win the World Cup last month and returned to Premier League action yesterday evening

Brighton midfielder Alexis Mac Allister has responded to rumours over his future, insisting he is content with his current employers.

The 24-year-old enjoyed a World Cup to remember after playing a key role in Argentina's triumphant tournament alongside the likes of Emi Martinez and Lionel Messi. Mac Allister had already been attracting the attention of clubs prior to the competition in Qatar, with interest now set to only further rise.

Mac Allister has scored five goals in 15 Premier League appearances and has helped Brighton enjoy a strong start to the Premier League season, having helped the Seagulls to a ninth-placed finish last campaign.

Initially due to become a free agent at the end of the current season, Brighton's star man agreed a new deal lasting until 2025 to scupper hopes of sides signing him for free. Clubs are still expected to come in for the playmaker this summer, with Liverpool among those said to be plotting a deal, but MacAllister has insisted he remains happy on the south coast.

“I try not to read too much [speculation]. I always say I am happy here, I don’t have any rush to leave," he told Albion TV. "I feel really good, I’m really grateful with this club, my teammates and all the people who work here. I’m just focused on the next game and this club.

“It was a good World Cup for this club and for the players who went to the World Cup."

