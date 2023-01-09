Apple's 10.2-inch iPad is back on sale for $299 – Engadget

Amazon’s annual Prime Day sale may not begin until next week, but you can already find a handful of deals on electronics like the 10.2-inch iPad. This weekend, the retailer has discounted both the 64GB and 256GB variants of Apple’s entry-level tablet. You can now buy the base model 10.2-inch iPad – in both silver and space gray – for $299. A $30 discount off may not seem like much, but it effectively returns the iPad to its lowest price. As for the 256GB model, it’s currently $429, or $50 off its usual $479 price.

Engadget deputy editor Nathan Ingraham awarded Apple’s ninth-generation iPad a score of 86 in 2021. The 10.2-inch iPad is a solid entry-level tablet. With the company’s A13 Bionic chip inside, the 2021 model is fast, and you can expect to get about 10 to 14 hours from the battery. The new model also features a much-improved 12-megapixel front-facing camera with Apple’s Center Stage technology. The feature helps keep you in the middle of the frame during video calls.

Aside from looking stale, there are some practical downsides to the iPad’s dated design. If you want to use an Apple Pencil with the tablet, your only option is the first-generation model. Unfortunately, that means you must connect the stylus to your iPad’s Lightning Part anytime you need to charge it. The 10.2-inch model also doesn’t have the best screen. If you can get past those flaws, the ninth-generation iPad is a solid entry point into Apple’s ecosystem.

