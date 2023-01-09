Bitcoin and Ethereum in 2023 – What Do Experts Think? – Finextra

Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We’ll assume you’re ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.

Please read our Privacy Policy.

For Finextra’s free daily newsletter, breaking news and flashes and weekly job board.

BTC, as well as ETH, are the two most commonly used and influential digital currencies on the crypto market and not only here. When it comes to BTC we should mention that it is considered old crypto and It is also highly secure, with advanced encryption technology. Similarly, ETH has become increasingly popular over recent years due to its ability to facilitate smart contracts and other applications on top of a blockchain network – something that is not possible with traditional financial systems like banks or credit card networks.

Today we will have a quick overview of both currency price trends during 2022 but mostly will be focused on the positive predictions from experts for 2023 which make BTC and ETH much more attractive for trading as well as use for other purposes.

BTC in 2022 – Positive or Negative Year?

2022 was an incredibly positive year for Bitcoin. The currency saw a massive surge in value, reaching all-time highs and becoming one of the most valuable digital assets. Additionally, the currency became increasingly stable throughout the year as more investors began to trust BTC as a reliable store of value. This stability was further strengthened by increased adoption from major corporations and financial institutions around the world.

All in all, 2022 proved to be an incredibly successful year for BTC with its price increasing significantly while maintaining its stability over time. If we look at the price changes from the CryptoRunner website, the beginning of 2023 also does not seem bad but in the near future, we will talk about it later.

One of the main challenges for Bitcoin during 2022 was scalability. As more people began to use cryptocurrency, it became increasingly difficult to process transactions quickly and efficiently without compromising security or increasing transaction fees. Additionally, governments around the world have started introducing regulations that could potentially limit Bitcoin’s growth and development.

Furthermore, there is still a lack of understanding among many potential users regarding how cryptocurrencies work which has hindered their adoption rate as well as posed some legal risks in certain jurisdictions where crypto assets are not recognized or regulated yet. Lastly, due to its decentralized nature and lack of intrinsic value backing it up like fiat currencies do with gold reserves, BTC continues to be subject to extreme volatility which can make investing in it an uncertain proposition at times.

ETH During 2022 – What were the Main Trends?

Ethereum was relatively stable during 2022, with its price fluctuating between 1 000 USD and 2 500 USD. This stability was largely due to the increasing adoption of Ethereum-based DeFi protocols such as Uniswap and Compound. These platforms allowed users to create their own decentralized financial applications on the Ethereum blockchain which attracted more investors into the space.

Additionally, NFTs were also becoming increasingly popular which are built using Ethereum’s technology allowing people to buy and sell them securely without any third-party involvement. As a result, this increased demand for NFTs on the network combined with other factors made 2022 a less stable but pretty successful year for ETH owners.

When it comes to its popularity, ETH was widely used in 2022, particularly in the finance and technology sectors. It was seen as a vital tool for businesses to take advantage of blockchain technology and its associated benefits such as decentralization, security, transparency, and cost-efficiency.

Additionally, ETH saw increased adoption among individuals looking to store value or transfer funds securely over the internet. As one of the most popular cryptocurrencies on the market at this time it had become an essential part of many people’s lives who were using cryptocurrency either professionally or personally.

Predictions for 2023 – Continue Investing In ETH and BTC

It is expected that BTC and ETH will be more stable and better investments in 2023 compared to 2022. This is due to the increasing demand for these two cryptocurrencies, as well as the development of new technology. In addition, both currencies have seen significant price increases over 2021 so far indicating a trend towards increased stability in their prices going forward into 2023. As such it can be assumed that they will remain good investment options for those looking to diversify their portfolios or capitalize on cryptocurrency gains over the coming years.

Not only users but experts have positive opinions about 2023 price trends for ETH and BTC. As we said, here the main role will be played by increasing demand from different sectors and industries such as finance, healthcare, logistics, and more.

Additionally, the growing popularity of cryptocurrencies has led many countries around the world to begin regulating them – which will give them further legitimacy and create a strong foundation for their future growth. All these factors make ETH and BTC attractive investments that could yield high returns in 2023. So if you are planning to invest in any of these currencies for trading, playing, or other purposes, it will be a very rational and good decision according to 2023 predictions.

For Finextra’s free daily newsletter, breaking news and flashes and weekly job board.

Truly fantastic year for Bitcoin………………..hmmmm

Fantastic store of value…hmmmmm……….

Head of Marketing

Kontomatik

Member since

18 Aug 2015

Location

Warsaw

Blog posts

169

Comments

8

06 Jan

05 Jan

06 Dec 2022

22 Nov 2022 1

Konstantin Rabin

05 Jan

Francis Souza

05 Jan

Saurabh Singla

04 Jan 26 1

Alisa Dicaprio

27 Dec 2022

About Finextra

Community Rules

Register for news

Contact Us

Editorial

Sales



Sales

Register for news

Register

Follow Us

© Finextra Research 2023

Terms of use

Privacy Policy

Cookie Centre

source