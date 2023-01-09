Bitcoin Price Could Avoid Another Downtrend if it Closes Above One Key Level – newsbtc.com

Bitcoin price extended its decline below the $17,000 level. BTC could avoid a major drop if it closes above the $17,000 resistance zone.

Bitcoin price failed to stay in a positive zone above the $17,000 pivot level. BTC bears were active and there was a push below the $16,800 support zone.

The price tested the $16,700 level and settled below the 100 hourly simple moving average. A low is formed near $16,700 and the price is now consolidating losses. There was a minor increase above the $16,800 resistance level.

Bitcoin price climbed above the 23.6% Fib retracement level of the recent decline from the $17,130 swing high to $16,700 low. It is now trading below $17,000 and the 100 hourly simple moving average. There is also a key bearish trend line forming with resistance near $16,920 on the hourly chart of the BTC/USD pair.

On the upside, an immediate resistance is near the $16,920 level and the bearish trend line. It is near the 50% Fib retracement level of the recent decline from the $17,130 swing high to $16,700 low.



The first major resistance is near the $17,000 zone, above which the price may perhaps start another steady increase. In the stated case, the price could rise towards the $17,200 resistance. The next major resistance is near $17,450, above which the price rise towards the $18,000 zone in the near term.

If bitcoin fails to start a fresh increase above the $17,000 resistance, there could be more downsides. An immediate support on the downside is near the $16,700 level.

The next major support is near the $16,500 zone. A downside break below the $16,500 support might call a drop towards $16,000. Any more losses might push the price towards the $15,500 pivot zone in the near term.

Technical indicators:

Hourly MACD – The MACD is now losing pace in the bearish zone.

Hourly RSI (Relative Strength Index) – The RSI for BTC/USD is now near the 50 level.

Major Support Levels – $16,700, followed by $16,500.

Major Resistance Levels – $16,920, $17,000 and $17,200.

