You can change your name on Google Meet; do it quickly this way on iPhone or Android – HT Tech

Google Meet has become the go-to buddy for video calling due to the pandemic when social distancing became the norm. Whether it is an important office meeting or a group project call with friends, Google Meet offers a wide range of features. Among many of these, Google Meet also allows you to change your name to make you easily recognizable among the participants on a video call. Well, your Google Meet name is synced with your Google account, still, you can update it in whichever way you want to make it more suitable for you. Wondering how to do it? Know in easy steps how to change your name on Google Meet on the browser as well as on the app while using an Android phone or an iPhone.

If you are using an Android phone, then you will need to go to your Settings app.

This will show you all the options on settings. Scroll down and find Google.

Tap on Manage your Google Account.

Now select the Personal Info option available under your profile picture and name in the horizontal bar.

This will show a Basic Info section. Under that click on the Name option.

Now its time to change your Name on Google Meet! Once done, click on the save button.

