Crypto Rout Hurts Big GameStop, Coinbase NFT Sales – Bloomberg

Bloomberg Surveillance with Tom Keene, Jonathan Ferro & Lisa Abramowicz live from New York, bringing insight on global markets and the top business stories of the day.

The economy and markets are “under surveillance”. Bloomberg Surveillance, covering the latest news in finance, economics and investments.

A new business model for residential power enables people to switch to solar without the up-front cost of home installation, a critical step in bringing lower-income Americans into the green fold.

Canaccord Managers Seek to Take Firm Private for $840 Million

Xi Spurs $100 Billion Rally With Abrupt Shifts That May Not Last

ECB Sees ‘Very Strong’ Wage Growth Ahead as More Hikes Planned

Swedish Housing Survey Suggests Rout May Soon Begin to Ease

Central Bank’s $143 Billion Record Loss Costs Swiss Government Usual Payout

Tesla’s New No. 2 Won Musk Over by Working Around the Clock

Angry Tesla Owners Swarm Showrooms in China After Missing Price Cuts

Earnings Remain Key Risk for Tech Stocks After Worst Year Since 2008

F1 Manager Game Maker Plunges 42% as Weak Sales Send Warning

Jack Ma Is Giving Up Control of Ant. What Does That Mean for Ant’s IPO Reboot?

Biden, AMLO, Trudeau Aim to Ease Tension Over Migration

McCarthy Confronts Next Test After Bruising House Speaker Fight

Fractious Dassault Billionaires Go Into Overtime to Find New Leader

Goldman to Cut About 3,200 Jobs This Week After Cost Review

In Polar Night, Norway-Russia Kids Event Lights Up Christmas

Noma, One of the World’s Best Restaurants, Is Closing Its Doors

China’s Messy Reopening Takes the Edge Off Dash for Gas

North America’s ‘Three Amigos’ Are Out of Tune

The Pandemic Was Good for Retailers. What Happens Next?

America’s Aggressive Chip Strategy Forces China Into a Corner

Silicon Valley Can’t Quit Its Pizza Robot Obsession

Markets: Don’t Look Back

UK Is Halfway Through Squeeze That Will Cut Incomes by £2,100

‘Cesspool’ Website Under Fire as Economists Confront Harassment

Tesla’s New No. 2 Won Musk Over by Working Around the Clock

US Safety Agency to Consider Ban on Gas Stoves Amid Health Fears

Vancouver Skyscraper Twists Around Zoning Restrictions

NYC Subway Crime Jumps 30%, Defying Surge in Police Patrols

Extreme Acceleration Is the New Traffic Safety Frontier

Solana Is Trying to Break Its Ties With Bankrupt FTX (Podcast)

Ex-FTX US President Harrison to ‘Share in Time’ What He Knew About Firm

Hong Kong Stresses Pro-Crypto Stance as Industry Reels



Subscriber Benefit

Subscribe

Sign In

Sales of nonfungible tokens soared to a record high in January, as the assets gained greater popularity among crypto investors, mainstream consumers and even celebrities. But as 2022 comes to a close, it’s a completely different story.

Global monthly NFT sales plunged 89% in November compared to their all-time high of more than $4.9 billion in January, according to blockchain data tracker CryptoSlam. The decline threatens marketplaces, including those launched by GameStop Corp. and Coinbase Global Inc., that peddle the once white-hot digital assets. It also mirrors a broader crypto rout sharpened by the implosion of hedge fund Three Arrows Capital, the bankruptcy of crypto lender Celsius and the spectacular downfall of digital asset exchange FTX.

source