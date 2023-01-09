Bloomberg Surveillance with Tom Keene, Jonathan Ferro & Lisa Abramowicz live from New York, bringing insight on global markets and the top business stories of the day.
A new business model for residential power enables people to switch to solar without the up-front cost of home installation, a critical step in bringing lower-income Americans into the green fold.
Sales of nonfungible tokens soared to a record high in January, as the assets gained greater popularity among crypto investors, mainstream consumers and even celebrities. But as 2022 comes to a close, it’s a completely different story.
Global monthly NFT sales plunged 89% in November compared to their all-time high of more than $4.9 billion in January, according to blockchain data tracker CryptoSlam. The decline threatens marketplaces, including those launched by GameStop Corp. and Coinbase Global Inc., that peddle the once white-hot digital assets. It also mirrors a broader crypto rout sharpened by the implosion of hedge fund Three Arrows Capital, the bankruptcy of crypto lender Celsius and the spectacular downfall of digital asset exchange FTX.
Crypto Rout Hurts Big GameStop, Coinbase NFT Sales – Bloomberg
